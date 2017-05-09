1,800-Gallon Sewage Spill Closes Parts Of Huntington, Newport Beach

Closed for three days from the Talbert Channel to Highland Street

According to the OC Register, the OC Health Care Agency has issued an ocean closure in sections of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach due to a 1,800-gallon sewage spill.

The length of ocean from the Talbert Channel in Huntington State Beach to Highland Street in Newport Beach will be closed for three days before health officials will retest the zone’s water quality.

Initial reports name a sewage lift station failure from a private-property owner as the cause of the spill. The accident comes months after a 143-million-gallon sewage spill into the Tijuana River flowed through south San Diego and Imperial Beach.

For more information, visit the OC Health Care Agency’s website.