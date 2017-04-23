In Frame: Dave Malcolm

It really does look like a compound. You stroll past the front yard, where midlengths and fishes line the side of the house. Music comes from a corner room as I walk past one of the connected cottages. That’s Paul Roach’s place. You know, the Paul Roach who socked Kelly Slater in Momentum 2, a tagline he’ll never escape. Dave Malcolm lives upstairs, home to the now defunct “Pinch My Salt TV” with Sterling Spencer. It’s also home to dozen of your favorite surf edits and a couple TW Surf full-length movies. We caught up with Dave to talk about his recognizable lighthearted surf editing style, his work for Vice, and when this freebee short-edit internet craze is going to stop.

Why don’t you tell us a little bit about where we are?

You are at my house. It’s a tiny little studio, I’ve been here for ten years. It’s walking distance from the beach. I take my little breaks out there. It’s my bedroom/office/kitchen, all in one.

Is that where you make everything? Is that where the magic happens?

That little corner is where I’ve made pretty much everything I’ve done recently.

You’ve had a lot of people filter through here. You’ve been here for ten years now, or something like that? Tell us a little bit about what’s transpired here in this tiny studio.

Yeah, it’s a bit of a compound. There’s always someone transitioning in or out of here. There’s a little guesthouse, so it’s really easy to get surfers passing through. People come down for three, four days at a time. I mean, Sterling has spent, like six months at a time here sleeping on my futon. Nate Tyler comes down here, Dylan Graves is out here a ton. He’ll post up in his van out front, come in, take a shower, go hunt waves, and get on the road. Warren Smith lived down in the studio below me, back in the Proxy Noise days.

So let’s backtrack a little bit. How did you get started in surf filmmaking?

I started PA’ing on Grey’s Anatomy and other terrible TV shows. I was just getting people coffee for a few months, and I was like, ‘What the hell did I do with my life? I just went to school for this?’ It was full career shock. I literally quit Grey’s Anatomy because I was working 16 hour days just bringing people to and from the set.

I got a call from someone I went to school with who got pulled on to produce a documentary for Metal Storm with Josh Williams and Quiksilver back in 2005. We had a good little run, and that led to my job at Billabong. My job at Billabong is where we did Still Filthy and I would do all the ‘CT shows for Fuel TV. I started producing webcasts. This was the beginning days of the webcasts, ‘06, ’07. I’m not sure if they got it, the lighthearted skits we were doing.

You and Sterling touched a nerve on a comedy level that I don’t think you see anywhere else. You guys almost made a style. I think that comes through in your video editing, and Sterling was great for voiceovers. You also do very serious stuff now with Vice.

Yeah, surfing is fun, and that’s what it should be. I was inspired by Taylor Steele and the …Lost videos. That was my generation of growing up. I felt like right when I got to the point where I started creating my own stuff, Taylor Steele went really serious, …Lost fell off the planet, and then Kai started making superhero movies, making these guys look like they were on a level that isn’t relatable, so I said, ‘What a perfect little alley to find my way into.’ Let’s make people smile again. You can do that on a easy, low budget. We weren’t trying to change the world. It was just get people to smile, and it’s worked out.

What are you doing currently?

I’ve got a really good balance right now. Victor left What Youth. Transworld folded. We both talked about if we joined forces or something. The majority of what people see with our name attached to it is pretty much strictly action videos that surfers approach us to make. We’re not filling up our bank accounts with it, but it keeps us on the creative, fun side of things.

What about outside surf?

Outside surf has been the world of Vice. I started working with Jerry [Ricciotti], who helped get started with Transworld. He went to Vice and got me on board right at the same time our Vacation Club gig started. So right now, my balance is to work hard in the trenches on eight Vice trips a year, pay the bills, then get to do all the fun stuff with Vacation Club. Vice has been the bread and butter, though. It’s been fun to tell completely different stories. I started in the documentary world when I first got in here, and it’s a good fit for me.

Obviously there’s a massive change of pace between shooting surfing and shooting real life documentary. Biggest differences?

Professionalism.

But the subject matters, though, like the people…

Oh, yeah. It’s hard-hitting journalism. I was up in Detroit hanging out with heroin dealers in the scariest neighborhood I’ve ever been in. There was that time I went to the slaughterhouses in Brazil, or all the drug docos. We’ve gotten chased down and detained by the Japanese Coast Guard. We had a full mutiny on our boat against the producer because he was telling us to break Japanese law. You just get thrown into some heavy scenarios that are a little bit different than surf. Surf is vacationland. It’s rum drinks on the beach, work a few hours a day.

Where do you see surf filmmaking going? And where would you like to see it go?

I feel like it’s finally changing, but basically, there was this surge of online videos. Athletes pumping stuff out just to be seen, maintain their sponsors and stuff like that. I think it’s washed out the industry like crazy. I can’t keep up with it anymore. It got to a point where there was no more prestige about things. People were numb to differentiate the great content from the bad content. It just all went up with whatever media outlet, and then it kind of filtered down. Within the last two years, people have caught up with that and have said, ‘I’m sick and tired of this.’ The media outlets have gotten a little better at filtering what they embed and share with everyone, I think.

Basically we are at this point now where people are really anticipating the more higher level content, which is coming back to people starting to pay for it. People are realizing the content that Joe G. is making with Globe and the movies that Kai is making are worth purchasing. There was a moment there where you’d be lucky to sell 1800 copies because people reasoned that they can just watch stuff online for free.

As far as the future and everything, as long as we get these talented filmmakers to focus on bringing a good product to surfing again, it will help brands understand that there is reason to put money back into surf filmmaking.