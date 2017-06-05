An interview with Courtney after her win at the OK Fiji Pro and her second Tour victory of the year

If you watched the final heat between Courtney Conlogue and Tatiana Weston-Webb at the OK Fiji Pro, you might’ve felt some mixed emotions when the final buzzer sounded. Both Courtney and Tatiana were charging, going for absolute broke, but the conditions they waited for didn’t get the memo. The swell was raw and somewhat messy, leaving the two competitors in search of barrels that weren’t on offer just yet. As surf fans, we cross our fingers for dramatic finale showdowns in waves of consequence. But according to Conlogue, who took home the win with a pair of fours, sometimes Mother Nature decides that the finale plays out in average waves. We called up Courtney the day after she left Tavarua to talk about her win.

The conditions during the final seemed really difficult––what was going through your head during that heat?

There was a lot going through my head, making sure I made the right decisions. The waves were pretty tricky all morning. There were two swells in the water that were breaking it up and the tide was dropping. Even the men’s heats struggled after our final. Honestly, I was just trying to get turns in. As much as I wanted to pull into big barrels, that’s not what Cloudbreak was giving up that moment.

How did your heat strategy change when epic waves weren’t coming to you in the final?

In any heat, at least for me, I want to have excellent scores on the board all the time. But the thing I’m discovering is that sometimes you just have to do what it takes to win, no matter how high or low the score is at the end. Some people on the outside might complain that the competitors didn’t get excellent scores. Which is true, but you’ve just got to score higher than the other person. Sometimes, that’s just getting two average waves. Those waves were scored average because we’re at that level where you have to do incredible surfing. The judges are very critical, and that’s a good thing.

A win’s a win; it’s not always pretty. Obviously, we wanted to get spat out of barrels and have it be how it was before the comp started, but the conditions were just the way they were and we tried to maximize it the best we could. You can’t have this vision of how you think the waves are going to be. You’ve got to surf what’s in front of you. I’m not Mother Nature. I wish I was, then I’d create amazing waves for us all the time [Laughs].

Do you think it’s good that the judges don’t overscore average conditions?

I do, honestly. I’d rather they keep the scale down. The thing about judging is that, as long as you keep everything to scale, it doesn’t matter where that scale is. If they scored 6s or 7s for our rides, if something incredible ended up happening, they wouldn’t have had any anywhere to move. So I’d rather them keep the scale low and keep it where it was. And then, if someone gets spat out of a barrel and does a turn, they should get a score in the excellent range. You would want it to be rewarded properly. If anything, it was a form of flattery that they kept the scale low, because they know what we can do.

So you guys saw the swell pop up on the charts, and Deputy Commissioner Jessi Miley-Dyer decided to extend the waiting period for you guys. That’s a cool and fairly rare action on behalf of the WSL.

When we finished our semifinal, we saw that the conditions were depleting really rapidly. The WSL came to us and asked if we’d be up for possibly running Saturday or Sunday and that they’d be willing to host us on the island for a couple extra days to put us in better conditions. Tati and I were like, yes, please [Laughs]. It was awesome to have the WSL put us there. I think that says a lot about the WSL and what they’re doing for women’s surfing right now.

You were doing some go-for-broke turns during the heat, basically onto dry reef. Where do you think you developed that mentality?

I think it started at a young age. I’ve always been that person who gets fired up from the butterflies. I love challenges. I also think it’s just been bred into me. My dad would take my brother and me out to massive El Porto when we were like, 8 and 10, and we’d paddle out there and pull into closeouts. I think the younger you start going for it, it just ends up being the way you run.

What board were you riding?

I was riding a 6’2” JS on the finals day. I’ve been doing a bit of experimentation this year to get the most out of my surfing and performance. You can only do so much to your actual technique, but a board that suits what you’re trying to do helps. In the first two events, I was doing a lot of changes to my equipment–– changing my fin boxes to FCS II and trying to find templates that were going to work––but it’s more about fine-tuning everything right now.

Luke Egan was sitting in the channel throughout the event as your coach and caddy. How has it been working with Luke this year?

This is my first full year working with Luke. I started working with him in France last year, just to see how we’d mesh together. He helped me out in France and Honolua. I knew I wanted a coach for this year, and Luke’s been helping with a lot, especially out at Cloudbreak. I really had to trust him. He’s won the event before and he has a lot of knowledge about the lineup. Plus, it was cool to have his support out there, because you’re in the middle of nowhere. There’s no one out there besides a few boats.

You’re now at the halfway point in the season. You’ve won two events and you’re sitting 4th on the ratings. At this point, does your mind start making calculations on which events you need to win to be in the race?

I try to take it event by event. Don’t look too far ahead––people say that for a reason. I’ve been in the title race a few times, and I think focusing on winning events and winning the events I haven’t won before is important. Then, at the end, I can celebrate if I get there. I’m sure there are title runners who are doing their calculations, but honestly, I’m not very good at math, and I’ll leave that to mathematicians. I’ll just focus on what I’m good at.

