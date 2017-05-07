In The Hot Seat: Ross Williams

Competitor. Commentator. Coach. Ross Williams has spent the better part of the last two decades wearing three very different hats on the ‘CT. And while he had plenty of success in the first two — surfing in ‘CT finals in the ’90s and then calling them from the booth in beautiful detail the past few years — his newest gig, as John Florence’s full-time coach, might actually fit him best. Just look at the results. John finished, 3rd, 1st, and 3rd though the Australian leg, and his losses came by a combined .60 points. Had those heats gone his way, it’s not unrealistic to think John might have won all three events.

We rang up Ross to ask him the secret to their success, and while he was pretty hush-hush on the details (as you’d expect), he did give us a glimpse into his latest iteration of life on Tour.

What was the deciding factor in leaving the WSL commentary team to become John’s full-time coach?

I really enjoy commentating, so it wasn’t an easy decision. As an ex-pro surfer, there are few jobs that most of us gravitate towards, and I’ve been fortunate enough to experience two of them in recent years. That said, switching from commentating to coaching made a lot of sense. I am, and always will be, a super passionate surfer, and I think coaching allows me to express the best and purest form of this art, or at least how I interpret it, anyhow.



How much work did you two put in together before the season started?

A lot. John works extremely hard, and I absolutely enjoy it. During the offseason, we picked apart every detail imaginable to help him surf to his potential this year. From a competitive standpoint, the goal is to make heats “easy” to win. Of course, it never is, not with the level of surfing on the ‘CT these days, but I just want to be able to help him maximize his talent, and help him stay consistent. That’s the biggest thing: being able to perform at a high level heat after heat.

John is one of the most naturally gifted surfers of all time, and he’s coming off his first world title. When you first started working together, was it difficult to find things for him to work on?

Yes and no. He’s already an incredible surfer, so it’s not like we needed to strip down his surfing completely. But every surfer on Tour has a weakness and John is no exception. So the plan is to minimize any weakness as much as possible. The devil is in the details, I guess. And surfing has so many minute details and constantly moving parts. There’s heat structure, technique, wave selection, decision making, functional maneuvers…basically, there’s always a lot to work on. And for us, that process is a lot of fun, which is what we hope translates into results.

John travels with a tight crew and always looks really comfortable on the road. What’s it been like jumping into his camp and seeing the ‘CT events through a different lens?

I’ve known John since he was a grommet, so I think we kind of both knew what we were getting into. As for seeing the Tour through a different lens, I feel extremely lucky. Instead of strictly talking about surfing, I’m going down to the beach way more now. Now I can watch and analyze John, and actually surf with him, too. It’s awesome.

Having worked as an analyst on the commentary team, I imagine you have a really good understanding of every surfer on Tour’s technique, and also their strengths and weaknesses at each wave. How much does that play into your work coaching John?

It helps a lot to know your competition, and also the wave on which you’ll be competing against them. I’ve been a really keen observer the last few years and so it’s all stored in my head. Plus, I competed on Tour for roughly 10 years, so those life experiences come into play a bit. But yeah, I definitely pull from that wealth of knowledge and experience.

Talk us through a day coaching John when an event is on. Do you formulate detailed strategies before each heat? Or do you try to keep things really simple?

I don’t really want to go into too much detail [Laughs]. I will say that, when the contest is on, it’s more about activating one of our plans that we’ve already prepped for.

What about when the comp is off? How much do you guys work together on other aspects of John’s game?

Way more than people might think. Like I said, John’s a hard worker, and he’s pretty deliberate. I’m super psyched on that. It’s been really rewarding to see the little changes John has made. Seems to be paying off.

During the Semi final at Bells against Caio, mid-heat, when John had a nice lead, you said it was great to see John finally surf a “normal” heat, insinuating it was all going to plan. But did it almost work against him in that particular scenario?

Caio’s heat was really tough. John made a couple minor mistakes that ended up costing him the heat. That said, the two heats he lost in Australia [to Caio and also to Wilko at Snapper] were really, really close, so overall its hard to be too critical of either loss. But, we are looking for the lesson in each loss. And in both cases, I think we got it, which is only going to help in John’s decision-making for the rest of the season. Bells and the Goldy are historically not John’s best events, so for him to get out of both events with a third place…I think the beginning of this year was a solid step in the right direction.



Now you guys are headed to Brazil with a win and two semi’s, John’s best start ever on Tour. So it would seem this collaboration is definitely working. Whether with John or someone else, can you see yourself sticking with coaching for awhile?

Thanks! Yeah, I’m still learning a lot about it myself, but this coaching thing is extremely rewarding. I’m enjoying my roll as an older and slightly wiser surfer now [Laughs]. I just hope I can continue to contribute as much as possible.

Analyst or coach. Which title gets you more waves on tour?

[Laughs] Neither. Being a respected surfer is hopefully what earns you a little corner in the lineup. But for the most part, I try to give way on the “practice” days, though everyone is pretty cool, and they always let me sneak a few.

[Featured Photo: Ross Williams and John John, talking shop under the West Oz sun. Photo: Joli]