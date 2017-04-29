When I called Mad Hueys co-founder Shaun Harrington the morning after Brent Dorrington won the Komune Bali Pro at Keramas, I didn’t get an answer. But I did get a quick text back.

I’ll call you from the airport in a few hours legend. I’m in no state to talk now. (Followed by lots of beer emojis)

Later that afternoon, with Shaun (sorta) back to life, we got on the phone and talked about how amazing the last five days were at the fourth iteration of the greatest ‘QS 1000 of all time, put on by the Mad Hueys, and held at firing Keramas. Because at what other WSL event do world champs chug a beer before their heat, and then drop 9s?

How much fun was that?

It was f—king amazing. For five days, Keramas was firing. Every heat guys, were getting two nines. It was the best waves we’ve had since we started the comp, I reckon. It was absolutely on the cook. You’re surfing against all your friends, you’re hanging in the pool drinking free beers all day, and you’re watching guys get perfect tubes.

Regardless of rating, it looks like the best ‘QS on the schedule.

[Laughs] It’s the loosest, by far. That’s what TB [Taj Burrow] and all of them were saying. It’s the most respected one-star in the world. But we’re just gonna keep it as a one-star, because we want it to be all about having fun. It’s serious to the extent that everyone in their heat wants to win the comp and take home the golden shoe, but that doesn’t stop ‘em from drinking Bintangs around the pool all day.

How did the Mad Hueys come to sponsoring a WSL event in the first place?

I’m really good friends with the owner of Komune, and when Oakley pulled out of doing the ‘CT, he hit me up and pitched the idea, and we just jumped on it. I mean, it’s one of the best waves in the world, and it just made too much sense, with the vibe we can bring to the comp there. Each year it’s been getting bigger and bigger. Slater was actually meant to come this year, but there was a swell in Fiji, so he pulled out. But he shoulda come. It was 5-foot and perfect at Keramas. He would have gone nuts out there.

Who drank the most pre-heat beers?

Shane Holmes. He’s a guy from Sydney. He was unstoppable. He was pounding beers, dropping 9.5s and getting super barreled. It was pretty crazy to see, actually, and he made the quarterfinals.

Did anyone shoey a beer [chug a beer out of a shoe] before a heat?

Oh, yeah. That’s tradition. You have to start your heat off doing that [Laughs]. That’s how I kicked mine off. Not everybody was on that program but Brenno was. And he definitely took one down before the final.

And how amazing is it that Brenno ended up with the win? Especially with ‘CTers like Taj, Adriano, and Seabass all in the event.

It was wild. In the Semis, Brenno needed a high nine to beat Adriano, and with a few seconds left, he got a crazy barrel. Adriano was ripping the whole event. It was so good to see him there. The level of surfing was f—king crazy. And the local kid, Rio Waida, he was absolutely tearing. He’s 16 years old and he was taking down some big names. I gotta give it up to all the local Keramas guys. They were legends. We couldn’t do this event without their support.

I know everyone had a huge one last night. Did Brenno survive?

He did back-to-back shoeys and jumped off a massive diving board at the afterparty, hurt his neck, and missed his flight this morning. He was meant to go on a boat trip to the Mentawais, but I’m not sure what’s happening with that. But I do know he’s hurting. We all are. F—k, I’m dying right now.