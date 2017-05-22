In The Hot Seat: Yago Dora

In author Paul Coelho’s The Alchemist, the Brazilian author writes about the “principal of favorability,” or beginner’s luck, and describes it as life’s way of helping you achieve your destiny.

Brazil’s Yago Dora should take note.

In his first ‘CT (and as a wildcard, no less), Yago took down world champions in back-to-back-to-back heats and made the semifinals, where he lost to another world champ, Adriano de Souza, who happens to be coached by Yago’s dad. We caught up with Yago on the eve of the QS6000 in Japan, to chat about pillaging the ‘CT as a wildcard, going up against his father’s pupil, and what it’s going to take to get on the Tour full-time next year.

You won the trials and ended up placing third in your first-ever ‘CT. In Brazil, nonetheless. Congrats!

Thanks [Laughs].That was a fun event. I’m stoked they did the trials. They had them two years ago, but not last year. I was glad they decided to bring them back.

You ran quite the gauntlet in the main event, beating Kolohe, John, Gabe, and Mick on your way to the semis. That’s quite the run.

I knew I was gonna come up against the top seeds, and I was taking it as a good opportunity to prove that I’m capable and that I’m ready to be on the Tour. Not only to everyone else, but also to myself. I really wanted to show myself that I’m ready to be there.

You surfed like a veteran: you built scores slowly, tightened the screws toward the end of heats, and held priority at all the right times. How much did your dad offer in the way of coaching and strategy?

He was being super mellow. He just told me to go out there and have fun since this was an opportunity to surf against the best guys in the world. I’ve been surfing in events more this last year, so my mind is better with competing, I feel a lot more comfortable in heats now.

So he took a different approach to coaching with you than he does with Adriano?

Yeah. My dad has always known so much about technique, but it wasn’t until he started coaching Adriano that he learned a lot about strategy in competition. It’s nice to have Adriano on the team now. My dad doesn’t have to say anything about strategy with Adriano — he’s probably the best on Tour at that already [Laughs]. He helps more with board choice, where to sit, what type of turns are scoring best, that sort of stuff. He’s more about coaching surfing than strategy.

Was that an awkward semifinal for your dad?

He told us both before that heat, “From now on, you’re on your own. Go out there and give us a show.” In those conditions, Adriano was the hardest guy to be beat. His surfing fits those conditions well. He’s so solid, and was really able to power through all of the bumps to do really big turns. He was ripping.

I know competing full-time on the ‘CT is your goal. You’re currently ranked third on the ‘QS, already with a win at a 6K. How much confidence do you have going into Japan?

There are still a lot of contests to go — basically the whole year. The first Prime is coming up in Ballito, so I’m trying not to think too far ahead yet. I just need to do the surfing I want to do.

Do you feel like, once you qualify, you’ll have to change the way you surf at all?

I have to change my surfing to make the ‘QS, but not the ‘CT [Laughs]. Once I’m on the ‘CT, I’ll go back to the way I want to surf.

It’s pretty wild that there really isn’t a good wave on the ‘QS outside of Hawaii.

I traveled a lot when I started surfing, so I learned how to surf good waves before I learned how to surf bad waves. I had to adapt and learn how to surf shitty waves to start doing well on the ‘QS. On the ‘CT, there are always good waves, and although Brazil is one of the worst for waves, it was still really fun. On the ‘QS, most of the events are really small. You have to surf one way, and then if you qualify, you have to surf another way. It’s pretty weird, actually.

Which wave on Tour are you most looking forward to surfing?

Lowers [Laughs]. There and Fiji. I went to Fiji and Tahiti already this year to surf Cloudbreak and Chopes. I didn’t get any perfect days, but it was good to get an idea of the spots. I would love to get them perfect in a heat.

[Featured Image: Yago Dora, Indonesia. Photo by Carey]