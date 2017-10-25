Interview: Billy Kemper On Gearing Up For Jaws

Maui’s own Billy Kemper isn’t one to mince words. He’ll be the first to tell you that he takes surfing seriously, he’ll do whatever it takes to sharpen his competitive edge, and he’s unapologetic about his supreme confidence in himself. And while most surfers probably can’t relate to that mindset, there’s no denying that it’s paid dividends for Kemper at the Peahi Challenge—the WSL’s big-wave event set to run when a massive northwest swell hits Maui later this week. Kemper has won the event back-to-back years, and after catching up with him yesterday afternoon when the contest got the green light, it became pretty clear that he sees a three-peat in his near future.

So you just found out that Jaws is going to run, what does that mean for you the rest of this week? Fire drill?

I actually saw the swell a few days ago and was pretty convinced that the event was going to be called on. So I got my jetski serviced two days ago, all my boards are ready to go, and I'm about to head home to Maui to get settled in and ready to repeat what I did the last two years.

So what does preparing for Hawaii's surf season look like for you? Are you training for that year-round or is it just when the North Pacific starts switching on?

I didn't used to train year-round and I was actually really out of shape for the Puerto event. It was a huge learning experience for me. I just got beat up and felt so gassed out there. At the time I was traveling around and eating whatever I wanted and only going into the gym when I was back on Oahu. But Puerto really changed my mindset as an athlete and really made me focus. Normally I start training in August or September to get ready for the winter, but I started earlier this year, and have been working with a nutritionist and my strength and conditioning trainer, Kahea Hart. It's been just a bunch of little adjustments to my formula to better myself every year, taking everything one step further. The way I feel now, I don't think there could be a better time for them to be running this event. I'm 150 percent ready to go.

Considering that this is the first time Jaws has broken since last season, is it weird paddling out for your first session in a jersey?

No, I actually did that last year. And that's my backyard, so I'm always comfortable there. That's why I'm going to Maui early, to spend 48 hours with my brother in the home that I grew up in and get back in that familiar mindset. I just need to get in Zen mode, realize that I don't need to change anything because what I do works, and just believe that the outcome of this event will be exactly the same as it was the last two years.

Looking at the forecast, what do you think you guys will be in for waves-wise, and how much can that change between now and the contest?

We're dealing with Mother Nature so you can never completely predict what's going to happen. But from talking with forecasters, we see a solid swell with a very long interval. The angle is kind of a straight down the middle northwest—not as north as last year, but not crazy west either. It's kind of an unbelievable direction, actually, at about 325 degrees. There is some questionable wind leading up to the event, which might create a little bump on the waves on Friday for the incoming part of the swell. But Saturday morning looks pretty pristine to me, and I think it's going to be a big backdoor tube fest. Friday we'll just have to dig deep and get through that first round. It's gonna be guts and glory, I think we're gonna be in for some really big sets with multiple waves in each set—maybe 10-wave sets. I wouldn't be surprised to see 30 footers, so 60-foot faces, coming in on Friday afternoon.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2016 PEAHI CHALLENGE:

Holy shit… So how does the swell angle come into play at Jaws? What produces the biggest waves, best barrels, etc.?

Basically, the more westerly the swell, the more it hits the west bowl and barrels harder. But if it gets too west, we get shadowed by Molokai, so it won't give us massive waves. This one is right down the middle, which is really what you want. And with the long interval, it's going to be loading up and creating really big and powerful waves on Friday afternoon.

What boards do you think you'll be taking to the event?

I'll have guns blazing—the whole arsenal. From 9'8" to 10'4", I'll have a board every 2 inches in between. They're Town & Country boards shaped by Glenn Pang, and I've also got a couple from Pyzel.

Is there any difference between the way you approach Jaws in a contest versus freesurfing?

A lot of people don't actually look at these events the way they do smaller-wave contests, with all the strategy that goes into it. For me, though, I've competed on the 'QS and in the Triple Crown, so I know what to do when I put on a jersey. I'm not going to go out there and wait for the wave of my life, I'm going to do what it takes to make heats, whether that means going for a 10 or a 2—you've gotta get what you've gotta get to make it through to the next round. When it gets to the final, it's kind of a different story. Last year, for the first 30 minutes of the final, I was surfing like I was trying to make a heat, but Greg [Long] was in the lead with two near-perfect waves. I remember looking up at the sky and telling myself, "OK, settle down and let's put something on the board. Let's go for a wave that I would go for while freesurfing." When I'm freesurfing, I don't go out there looking to catch 20 waves, I'm going out there to catch the wave of my life. So that's where my mindset was halfway through that final when I went to my lineups and dropped anchor to wait. In the end it definitely paid off.

You seem very confident right now. How much do you think that mindset affects your surfing in these situations?

For me, confidence is everything. If I'm feeling good and physically strong, that's what really fuels my mental confidence. I thought I trained hard last year and really put in the time trying to be the most prepared I can be as an athlete, but I think I've one-upped that this year. That kind of commitment takes time away from family and friends and other things, and I don't think many surfers have that in them, but I feel that's what I need to do if I want to be the best athlete I can be. I’m also fortunate to have great people around me from coaches to sponsors to family and friends. I'm in the right mindset and I'm very excited right now.

[Top photo by Fred Pompermayer]