Last weekend, Santa Cruz’s CJ Nelson turned in one of the most inspired logging performances in recent memory after winning both the Duct Tape Invitational and the Mexi Log Fest at Saladita Point on the same day. But the victories mark a greater personal win for Nelson, considering how a decade of drinking and drugs nearly ruined the career of the lionized noserider. “After losing his father to cancer in 2012,” field editor Ashton Goggans wrote in his 2016 profile on Nelson, “[he] took a hard look at his life, put down the bottle, and recommitted to surfing. He’s reemerged a humbler, gentler man, interested in making amends and, as he told me one night in Mexico, ‘keeping the fire lit.'” We called Nelson yesterday and asked him about the wins, about his love for Saladita, and how he’s sparked a new flame in his surfing life.

Congrats on the wins, CJ! How are you feeling?

I feel on top of the world. It’s been such a long journey for me, getting sober and the whole deal. Coming here and being able to win both events is amazing. There was a time in my life where I hadn’t surfed in five years because I was drunk and doing drugs, and I was watching the Duct Tape, and I was crying, thinking I would never be a part of that group again. And then six years of sobriety later, I was able to salvage it all. For me, it’s a big moment.

What was the experience like on Finals Day?

While I was freesurfing a week before the event, people were showing up were commenting on how well I was surfing. All the old Mexicans around here know me because of my house down here, and they started betting that I was going to win both divisions. And then before the event, I was thinking the conditions were actually going to be perfect for me to do my best surfing. The stars began to line up. During the Duct Tape, I got a couple of set waves all the way down to the beach, I hung heels three times, and turned my board as hard as I could, and did my whole thing. I thought, Holy crap, I think I might win this. When I got to the beach after I was announced the winner, and was surrounded by my friends and by the photographers, I felt like I was in a dream. The experience was hard to process all at once. The heat after the Duct Tape final was the final for the Mexi Log Fest, which I had made, too. I had to paddle back out, but the whole time, I was crying, I was so emotional. But I went out and decided that I was just going to celebrate the moment by enjoying being in a heat with my friends. The wave of the heat came to me, and then another amazing one came that I rode to the beach. And I ended up winning both divisions! It was the craziest thing ever for me.

What was running through your head that whole time?

I honestly felt like a sniveling three year old [Laughs]. I was sobbing. The other guys in the heat were giving me my space as we paddled out, and I was just sobbing and praying, just thinking about my father. My dad passing away was what got me sober. He’s the one who gave me surfing. I was spending time before the heat thinking about him, and a life of personal effort all coming together in an hour. Plus, I’ve never wanted to compete from a place of satisfying a killer instinct. To process an event coming from a place of love, and a place of genuine honesty, without hurting other people in the process of winning — for me, that’s the hardest struggle of competition. I’m not out here to take heads. And even though I was able to do it my way in the event, I didn’t have to be a dick. I don’t have to paddle around anybody. There are always plenty of waves to go around.

You bought your house at Casa Trim two years ago. How has your relationship with the left point of Saladita developed over the last few years?

For me, this is a special, spiritual place. Back in the ’90s, Josh Farberow and Tom Wegener came down for the movie “Siestas & Olas.” I was hanging at Malibu one day when Josh Farberow came back, and he told me, “CJ, you have to go down to this place: there’s a lefthand Malibu.” A few years later, I ended up taking a trip there for Longboard Magazine. There were no houses here yet, but I knew that someday, I had to find some property there. And I just kept coming back. The Valencia family owns this whole point, and Lourdes is the woman who lets us come and surf. She’s like my sister now. The people here are some of the kindest, most open people in the world. It’s been my own private little Malibu for so long, and last week, I got to watch the best longboarders in the world ride this wave.

How do you feel like your design work has influenced your surfing recently?

Before I fell off the map with my partying, I grew up riding noseriders, which was my primary focus. When I got sober, I started paying attention to Nat Young’s surfing, the kind of Involvement-Style logs, like Magic Sam. I started riding those boards, and began focusing on the complete package of longboarding. I’ve probably gone through 75 of those types of boards for the last few years, trying to find the right one. A close friend of mine whom I work with is designing a model like that for my brand, and the board I won on last week was actually a prototype. As for the competition itself, the judging criteria made clear that this wasn’t a noseriding contest; it was a traditional longboarding contest. It was about turning and noseriding and complete surfing. The state of longboarding is so much more complete now. A traditional longboarder isn’t necessarily a guy who just goes out and hangs ten. He goes out and drives a traditional longboard properly.

Whose style were you most stoked on last weekend?

Ryan Burch and I finished one-two in both divisions. His poise and his style was probably the best and most mature, in my opinion. But my heart’s captured by all the kids from San-O, like Andy Nieblas and Nick Melanson. I tell people, if you want to see the best longboarding in the world, go down to San Onofre and you’ll see it done by kids you’ve never heard of.

What’s next for you? What’s on the horizon for 2017?

I’ll spend time with my family at home for the beginning of summer. I’ll also do a little Europe tour with my company, CJ Nelson Designs. But for the most part, I’m just going to keep going, stay positive. I’m not looking to go out and win another event right now. I’m just happy cruising and doing my thing. I’ll be down in San-O a lot this summer, hanging out with those kids and staying inspired.

