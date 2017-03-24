Italo Ferreira Out For Margaret River, And Likely Bells

The Brazilian Storm has been the target of three-strike lightning in Australia these last two years. In 2016, a dangerous-looking Filipe Toledo injured himself at Snapper after an air-reverse gone wrong, causing the world title hopeful to miss the Bells and Margaret River event. At the Snapper event last week, Gabriel Medina nursed his right knee through an MCL sprain after a failed backside rodeo. Two days ago, Italo Ferreira, who cranked a casual BS-revo at the Quik Pro, tried an air during a freesurf at D-Bah but fell, putting him in such pain that he needed to be carried away from the water. The photos of the accident suggested that Italo might miss one of the remaining Australian events, though the severity of the injury, or even the details of what exactly happened, were vague.

Ferreira updated his Instagram followers yesterday with a photo of him in crutches, and a large boot encasing his entire right shin. It’s an ankle injury, with damage to the frontal ligament, says his manager Luis Campos. Italo wrote that his primary focus, instead of a top-finish at Margaret River, and likely Bells, will be a recovery to heal up his leg:

“Hey guys, I injured myself the other day surfing, thanks everyone that sent a message supporting me. It’s time to recover and train hard to get back on track. I’ll be back better than ever.”

Santa Cruz’s Nat Young will fill in as the injury replacement for Ferreira at the Drug Aware Margaret River Pro.

The waiting period for the event begins on March 29th.

[Photo: Chachi]