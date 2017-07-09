Thousands of silhouettes in dark neoprene stroked through the morning fog at Pleasure Point on Sunday to honor Jack O’Neill at his memorial paddle-out, the largest such event in Santa Cruz’s history. Estimates point to upwards of 6,000 attendees in total; those who didn’t enter the water crowded East Cliff Drive and the rocks in front of Jack’s oceanfront home. Thousands more paddled out for Jack across the world, with ceremonies in the U.K. and Canada, and forthcoming paddle-outs in South Africa and Australia. Below are just some of the sights from a beautiful day of celebration for Jack and his enduring legacy.

