On Tuesday, the WSL announced the appointment of former UFC executive Joseph Carr to the position of Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International for the league, listing "strategy, corporate development, and the execution of international operations, sales, events, and athlete development" among the new hire's many responsibilities.

"Carr is uniquely positioned to drive the League’s global expansion," the WSL said of the former Head of International and Content for one of the world's largest mixed martial arts promotions, citing Carr's experience in expanding the UFC's international reach and managing its Pay-per-view offerings. During Carr's tenure with the UFC, the company was purchased by sports and celebrity talent management agency WME-IMG for a reported $4 billion, reportedly the largest acquisition in the history of sports.

While it's clear from Carr's CV that he's been brought on in service of the league's global expansion aspirations, one of his most unique charges will be spearheading the integration of Kelly Slater Wave Co.'s technology, in which the WSL bought a majority stake last May.

