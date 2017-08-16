On Tuesday, the WSL announced the appointment of former UFC executive Joseph Carr to the position of Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International for the league, listing "strategy, corporate development, and the execution of international operations, sales, events, and athlete development" among the new hire's many responsibilities.
"Carr is uniquely positioned to drive the League’s global expansion," the WSL said of the former Head of International and Content for one of the world's largest mixed martial arts promotions, citing Carr's experience in expanding the UFC's international reach and managing its Pay-per-view offerings. During Carr's tenure with the UFC, the company was purchased by sports and celebrity talent management agency WME-IMG for a reported $4 billion, reportedly the largest acquisition in the history of sports.
While it's clear from Carr's CV that he's been brought on in service of the league's global expansion aspirations, one of his most unique charges will be spearheading the integration of Kelly Slater Wave Co.'s technology, in which the WSL bought a majority stake last May.
More from The WSL:
In his new role at the WSL, Carr will lead the strategy and execution of the League’s international business and spearhead further integration with the Kelly Slater Wave Co.
“As a lifelong sports fan, I’ve had the opportunity to witness the WSL’s impressive growth over the last few years,” said Carr. “It felt like the perfect time to join the organization and help it further alter the landscape of sport through continued digital innovation and a commitment to its athletes. Few sports have such a global and passionate fan base and a lifestyle component that extends far beyond competition. I am looking forward to driving the League’s expansion efforts and making the WSL a globally-recognized brand.”
With Carr’s appointment, the WSL further underscores its commitment to further globalization and adds to its impressive roster of talented and experienced sports executives. Carr will be focused on fulfilling Goldschmidt’s vision for expanding engagement around the world, cultivating athlete development programs and unique fan experiences, as well as leveraging the unparalleled opportunity the League has to further integrate the Kelly Slater Wave Company and its groundbreaking technology as well as support the inclusion of surfing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to evolve the landscape of competitive surfing around the world.