Julian Wilson Wins the 2017 Billabong Pro Tahiti

Julian Wilson needed to overcome a late 18+ point combo situation against Gabriel Medina in the final of the Billabong Pro Tahiti, and he did so in thrilling fashion, scoring back-to-back nines to win his first event at Teahupoo and the third World Tour victory of his career, which moves him up to No.5 on the Jeep leaderboard. The final included a little of everything: history (all of Wilson's three finals wins have been against Medina, the first in 2012 at Portugal, and the second in 2015 at the Pipe Masters), heat (the two paddle-battled for priority early and were visibly miffed), and excellent-range rides (the average wave score in the final was a 9.21). The WSL's Rosy Hodge caught up with Julian after the horn sounded to talk about the win, and on his outlook for the remainder of the season.

On the feeling of accomplishment, and on turning his season around

It's been a few years. So special to win. Such a good final. I'm speechless. I'm pretty worn out. I'm ecstatic. There's nothing left in me. I'm not going to cry, but I feel like crying. I'm so happy and relieved to finally win an event again. So happy.

On his first 9-point ride (Rosy: "You just magician'd that thing. The takeoff was insane.")

It was such a good wave. I was a little bit far in, but the wave was so nice, I wanted to make something special happen, and I did. I didn't nosedive on the takeoff, got up in it, and came out, and I knew I was right back in the heat, in a big way. I had plenty of time to get that 8.6 I needed. It really turned on for us in the final. We had some great opportunities. I was just glad I got one more special one.

On winning Tahiti, and how the victory ranks for him in his career

Just winning in general. It's my ultimate goal, every event. This one and Pipe kind of snuck up on me, because they're not really my pet events [Laughs]. I'm just so happy to win these events. It took so many good waves to win this. I said it early on in the contest: it's going to take a lot of good waves to win an event like this. I was lucky enough to get those, and now, I'm standing here at the end.

On the intensity in the beginning of the heat with Gabriel Medina

Yeah, we'll just leave that one in the water. He's tenacious, he's got a big heart. We can leave that one in the water.

On being in contention for the World Title

It sits nicely. I felt like I was trending in the right direction. I've had a pretty steady start to the year. I'm so happy to be in the mix now, with so many events left. Really looking forward to it. I was already enjoying myself on Tour, but now even more so. Being there with Owen, Wilko, growing up surfing heats with them. And Jordy — I saw a photo the other day: me and Jordy were in the U-14 at D-Bah, and he was twice the size of me. He's got his hand on my head [Laughs]. I'm glad to be in the race with those guys. Can't wait for the rest of the year.