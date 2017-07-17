A strong opening round will be the extent of Kelly Slater’s 2017 J-Bay run after the 11-time world champ broke his foot Monday morning while freesurfing up the point at Boneyards.

Slater reportedly felt bones in his foot pop after pulling into a closeout, and he wore a grimaced look as he made his way to shore and was assisted to medical help. He posted one of his X-Ray images to his Instagram account, confirming that he will withdraw from J-Bay and will likely miss the Tahiti event in mid-August:

You ever folded your entire foot backwards? If you try it sometime, this is what it might look like. I pulled into a barrel this morning and the whitewash as it closed out bounced the board back into my foot, taking all the pressure into the metatarsals, kinda like smashing my foot with a big hammer as hard as I can. Sorta feels like I’m giving birth out of my foot right now! I’m guessing surgery and 6 week holiday is in order. Not looking forward to 30 hour flight home before surgery though. Ouch! It sucks but so many people deal with such horrible things around this world everyday that a broken foot is pretty minor in the scheme of things. Sometimes a bad thing is a good thing. I’ll make the best of my time off. #ThatsGonnaLeaveAMark #INeedPainkillers

At the time of his injury, Slater was ranked 18th on the points leaderboard.