The Fiji Pro is swathed in organic linens and OK logos thanks to the event’s inaugural Outerknown sponsorship. Included in the brand’s promotional rollout is a dedicated content bump on Outerknown.com, where Kelly Slater recently named his top five travel spots, “the beaches, towns and islands that [he] tries to hit each and every year,” to photographer and good friend Zak Bush. The destinations of choice from the greatest of all time? That’s some kind of list. Here’s what Slater had to say.

5. Jeffreys Bay, South Africa

Our last few times to J-Bay, we’ve spent lay days at nature reserves. I’ve been part of an anti-poaching initiative there that’s protecting Rhinos. The wildlife in South Africa is pretty insane in and out of the water. This past summer, right after I lost my semifinal heat to Mick Fanning, he was hit by the shark during the finals. I had just reached the beach after having surfed right there for an hour. It’s probably the first final I was happy not to make as that could just as easily have been me in the encounter. It’s not the first attack at J-Bay, and it surely won’t be the last. The raw nature makes this part of the world so special and unpredictable.

4. Anglet, France

I stayed in Anglet and surfed Hossegor with Tom Curren when I was 17 (1989), and we were on the same team. He took me around to every good spot in the region for two weeks and showed me the ropes. Pretty cool to have your surfing hero take you into his home and share his secrets with you. In 1992, I won my first ASP event at Hossegor, and because of that, it’s always been a special place for me. You can’t compare the food in southwestern France to anywhere else in the world; I’ve definitely eaten the best meals of my life there.

3. Avalon, NSW, Australia

This is the little town I first lived in, in Australia. I bought a small apartment with a friend here in 1992 and had it for 15 years. It’s one of my favorite little cities in the whole world…you can walk to all the shops you need, and there are fun waves around every corner on the Northern Beaches of Sydney. There is also an inland waterway called the Pittwater that reminds me of the rivers behind my hometown in Cocoa Beach, Florida. It was my home away from home on the other side of the world for a long time. I may move back there someday, but for now, I can still call it a travel destination.

2. North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii

It’s the epicenter of modern surfing and the measuring stick for all other surf zones around the world. I’ve probably had my most exciting moments of competition there, and so much of the history of surfing is rooted in the North Shore. I’m about to head back for the last leg of the WSL in December.

1. Tavarua Island, Fiji

I fell in love with the small island of Tavarua a long time ago and I go back a few times every year. It’s definitely my favorite escape and may be home to the happiest people on earth. The island has perfect waves, Restaurants is right in front of where we stay, Cloudbreak is about two miles away on the outer reef, and if you’re paying attention, there are a few secret spots that light up on the right conditions.

[Photo: Glaser]