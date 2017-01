Kepa Acero Nearly Killed Surfing Mundaka

Mundaka saw a near tragedy on January 2, when Basque surf explorer Kepa Acero experienced a near-fatal wipeout at the famed sand-bottom point.

According to a recent Instagram post by Acero (written in Spanish above), he fell headfirst on a wave, slammed into the bottom, and lost consciousness. Acero then describes coming to underwater, unable to move his limbs, and being taken to shore by two of his friends. He was brought to the hospital where he learned that he had broken his neck, although his spinal cord was miraculously undamaged. Since arriving at the hospital, he’s regained sensation and the ability to move his limbs, but is heading in for surgery on Wednesday.

We will share updates as they become available. In the meantime, our thoughts are with Acero, as are those of the thousands of surfers who have shown an outpouring of support for him on social media. We hope for a speedy recovery for the Basque ripper.