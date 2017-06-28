The thud of a winter swell at Pipeline. The strum of an in-tune guitar. Both are sweet music, but until someone learns how to duckdive with a Gibson strapped to his back, you can’t do both at once. These days, Landon McNamara is learning how to balance surfing and successful musicianship after his debut album, A Dollar Short & a Minute Late, jumped to No.1 on iTunes last December. He kicks off a North American tour today on the east coast, starting in Delaware and performing 10 shows in 9 cities in 14 days before traveling to the west coast, the midwest, and even the U.K. — not much time to jump in the water, though McNamara was able to catch the recent Tahiti swell and wash the road away. We caught up with Landon on a quick layover at home before he flew to the mainland and asked him about that Tahiti swell, the challenges of surfing on a professional’s schedule, and what’s in store for his new music.

First, how was that Tahiti session? The photos you got there were mental.

Thanks, man. Tahiti feels like a second home to me. I love that place. I’ve spent a lot of time there. Before I could walk, my dad was taking me over there. On this one, there was a swell coming, and I finally had a little bit of time off from my music, so I shot right over there with my brother and my good friends. It’s always pretty pristine and perfect when there’s no wind there. It was probably one of the better swells in the last year or two. It all worked out perfectly.

How do find the balance in striking a swell when it appears and holing up in the studio to work on your music?

My mindset with all of it starts in knowing I’ve got to grind it out with my music. Music is pretty much my career now. Surfing is always my first love and will always be my Number One. But in order for me to be able to surf and cruise for the rest of my life, I’ve got to make a living, also. During the next few years, if I have to miss out on a few swells in order for the bigger picture to work out, and for me to eventually settle down and be able to travel around to surf any swell I want, that’s okay. If I have any free time, I’m definitely going to jump out for a major swell I see. For now, though, I’m grinding it out with my music.

Was there a particular swell you wanted to make, but you had to focus on your music instead?

There were definitely a few of them. I missed a few Pipe swells late last year, and that’s never fun, especially when it’s one of your home breaks. I’m just trying to keep my mind on the future and make my dreams come true, no matter what road I need to take for that to happen.

Where have you been taking your musical inspiration from lately? Which artists are inspiring you?

Honestly, I’m kind of person who’s bipolar with his music [Laughs]. I like all different kinds of music. I’ve been asked the questions so many times: What’s your favorite album? Who’s your favorite artist? Who inspires you? I’m not sure. I try to take a little out of any song I hear and every artist, from their performance to their lyrics to their musical styles. I’m always going to be a lover of the oldies, like Bob [Marley] and Peter Tosh and Jimi Hendrix and guys like that, We’ve got a lot of good new music coming up here, too. My friends, The Late Ones — those guys inspire me a lot. They bring out the best in me when we perform together, and I like their style, too. There’s inspiration you can take from everywhere.

Are you producing any new music these days, or are you refining a lot of your older stuff right now?

Right now, my band and I are pretty new together. When I started, it was just me and my guitar. Now that we have the band, we’re focusing on refining the songs from the first album for our upcoming performances. I’m definitely ready to make another album; I’m sitting on a lot of songs right now. It’s all about time at this point. It takes a lot of time to make an album, which is something I don’t have a lot of with all these shows coming up. It looks like I’ll be touring around this first album for a bit, and then hopefully in the next month or so, I’ll be able to at least drop another single. By next year, we’re hoping to get another album out.

In your newer music, are you looking to introduce any new techniques?

I think it’s definitely going to be a lot of new stuff. I think people are going to be a surprised. The first album was predominantly reggae-Hawaiian vibes, even though there’s a mix of some other stuff, too. I just want to be able to stay versatile with the music I make. Now that I have my dad [Liam], and we’re going to be making all the songs together every step of the way, I think it’s going to be more personalized, the sound that I’m trying to create.

[Featured Image: Photo by Mosqueira]

For more information about McNamara’s tour, click here.