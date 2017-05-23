Local Residents Petition Against Perth’s URBNSURF Wave Park

Residents of the town of Melville – a suburb of Perth and the site of Australia’s third proposed URBNSURF surf park that features Wavegarden technology – have circulated a pair of petitions calling on the government to reject plans for the park approved in April, according to The Melville Times.

Although URBNSURF developers from Wave Park Group were granted a 30-year ground lease on land that currently hosts several athletic fields (including an apparently popular lawn bowling court), an advocacy group called The Alfred Cove Action Group (ACAG), strongly opposes the project. According to its Facebook page, the ACAG believes URBNSURF poses a significant threat to an environmentally fragile nature preserve. They also sound more than unnerved about plans to relocate the lawn bowling pitch. The petitions circulated by ACAG have already collected 3,000 signatures.

A spokesperson from ACAG told The Melville Times that the local council “routinely ignored” opposition from Melville residents. The spokesperson also claims that one of the council members, a former shareholder in Wave Park Group, had undue influence over the approval of the plan.

From The Melville Times:

“The City has acted to suppress public criticism of their reports and actions and repeatedly provided incorrect or confusing responses to ratepayer questions,” Mr. Maynier [ACAG Covener] said. “Quite apart from its unhealthy determination to place the wave park in a highly unsuitable location, there was also the matter of a senior City officer owning shares in the proponent’s company from the outset.” City of Melville manager of health and leisure services Todd Cahoon was the officer responsible for the lawn bowls strategy that originally suggested moving the Melville Bowling Club off the land now under lease to Wave Park Group. Mr. Cahoon owned shares in Wave Park Group until September last year, although he has stated he declared his shareholding in mid-2013 and the City of Melville maintains Mr. Cahoon played no part in its consideration of the wave park proposal, which arrived as an unsolicited bid in June 2016. The City of Melville declined to comment on the petitions.

