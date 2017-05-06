A surfer was paddling back to shore on Wednesday afternoon along Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard when she was bitten in the leg by what seemed to be a juvenile great white shark, according to KTLA News.

Sophia Raab, 18, was returning to land when she felt an excruciating pain around her thigh. She wrote on her GoFundMe page that she had no idea what happened, but that it was the most painful experience of her life.

“I looked down at my leg and saw that a chunk of my thigh was missing,” Raab wrote. “It was completely peeled open. I could see the inside of my leg. It was the goriest thing I had ever witnessed, let alone something on myself.”

Raab was able to make it back to Pacific Coast Highway with help from bystanders and was soon rushed to the hospital via ambulance. The bite into Raab’s leg, according to her orthopedic surgeon, fit the dimensions that were consistent with the bite of a juvenile shark, though his staff will need to study more photos of the injury to verify.

Raab was released from the hospital on Friday and aims to return to the lineup soon. “I’m determined to get back in the water,” she wrote. “Won’t be letting a baby shark stop me from doing what I love!”

The possible bite marks the second hospitalized encounter in Southern California in two weeks.