Malia Manuel’s opening round at the Swatch Women’s Pro at Lower Trestles will mark her first ‘CT heat in almost five months after her Margaret River campaign was interrupted by a torn MCL ligament (But not before she stuck out her Round Four heat and won it). The injury was a record skip in an eventful start to her 2017 season, which included a big win in Manly at the 2017 Australian Open. But through a committed rehabilitation program, and a trust in the process of a lengthy recovery, Manuel will be back in the lineup at Lowers, where she’ll face Sage Erickson and Nikki van Dijk in the final heat of Round One. We talked with Manuel about how she nursed her knee back to health, how she kept her spirits high, and how she plans to make her return to the ‘CT stage.

Welcome back! How does it feel to finally prepare for another competition again?

Thank you! So excited I am able to get back to all the things I love to do in preparation for an event. I’m a creature of habit, so for me, not to be able to surf every day — or hike, bike, or workout — was a huge change. Something I feared the most, really. I’ve never been out of the water for this long.

Can you walk us through your injury at Margaret River, when you tore your MCL? Did you immediately know how serious it was?

It was midway through my heat and I was riding out of an average wave on the end section, and my knee internally rotated and I heard a pop. When I tried to climb on the jet ski I couldn’t put pressure on my knee, so I knew something was a little more serious than normal. I continued to surf the heat and actually got another score, but after riding a few bumpy waves, I knew something wasn’t good, because I couldn’t put push through the bumps without pain.

This was the biggest injury of your professional career. What was the biggest mental challenge for you as you underwent your recovery program?

This is my first and biggest injury, so it was hard to put a timeline on it. I kept thinking I would be okay for the next event, but when the time came around to make decisions, I wasn’t back in the water yet. That process kept going for a few months. I was thinking, I’ll be ready, I’ll be ready, but the reality was that I wasn’t even surfing. I couldn’t even get my knee to rotate on a bike for two months. So the biggest mental challenge was acceptance and realizing why the universe wanted me to take this time to heal. It happened for a reason, and I didn’t allow myself to come to terms with that for a while.

Tell us a little about your recovery regimen. What was the moment when you knew that you had turned a corner, in terms of surfing back to near-100% health?

The one thing I knew at the beginning was that I had all my favorite doctors in reach to treat my knee. It took longer than everyone expected — I had a lot more going on than just an MCL tear. I had a lot of wear and tear under my knee cap, and it wasn’t sitting properly, which ultimately gave me the most grief and was the last thing that kept me out of the water for so long.

Finally starting to bike again was a huge step, and I also got to run on an underwater treadmill when I was up in Canada. It took a while to build muscle back, but being able to spin bike again is when I started having confidence that I could get in the water. It was that last hard 20% I needed to get to 100%.

How did having some time to rest with your family back home, and the time away from the Tour schedule, offer perspective for you once you returned to competition?

I always laughed at the saying, “Everything happens for a reason,” because I’m used to controlling a situation and focusing on making it happen….then I blew out me knee, one of my worst fears. I’ve never been so grateful for time out of the water and experiencing a life apart from surfing. My focus for the last 15 years was getting better at surfing. When that was taken away, I became more open-minded, explored the world, and grew as a person. I found inner peace from a deeper layer I never knew existed. I also meditated on bigger-picture stuff while learning form and being inspired by some special people in my life. I’m thankful I got to know so many new friends, as well as people I will continue to work with beyond the injury rehab.

During my time out of the water, I also finished a college certificate and traveled to a couple non-surf destinations that have been on my list. I really enjoyed this blessing in disguise while working to get healthy again.

Even with the injury, you've made a big run from last season to now, including five Top-5 finishes out of your last seven 'CT events, and a win at the Australian Open. How confident are you with your surfing as you get ready for Lowers?

I wouldn’t have came back to an event without knowing my knee and body was able to handle the stress, pressure, and adrenaline. It’s taken longer than I expected, so I’m really excited to be back on Tour. I have so much support in California, with my close friends, family, and Matt Biolos, who has shaped my boards for years. Everything in my preparation has been great so far. Now, it’s just time to surf a lot and commit to knowing I’m healed, and hopefully I can have a few fun days in the comp.

When you paddle out for that first heat, what will be running through your mind?

Just hoping I get a few fun waves, enjoying it with no one out, and reminding myself how grateful I am to be back on the dream tour, and going from there.