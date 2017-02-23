MBK: Balaram Stack

Welcome to the latest iteration of MBK, where a professional surfer chooses three waves: one they’d happily spend the rest of their lives surfing, another they’d love to have one memorable session at, and finally, a wave they’d have no problem banishing from the earth. When we rang Balaram Stack, he had just returned home to New York after a stint in Houston, celebrating the release of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Before Houston, he spent two days getting barreled in Puerto Rico. Before Puerto Rico, he scored some of the best Pipe waves of his life during the Backdoor Shootout. Considering Bal has sampled most waves around the globe, we asked him which ones he’d marry, bang, and kill.

Marry: LONG BEACH, NEW YORK

“Because it f–king fires. And it’s the most rippable air-wave when it’s smaller. If I had to pick one place to surf for the rest of my life, it’s there. It has everything: draining barrels, massive ramps…I haven’t been home enough to get any really good days out there this winter, but I surfed it on my birthday in September about as good as it gets. And Long Beach is home. I’d happily spend the rest of my life surfing there.”

Bang: PIPELINE

“It’s evil and beautiful all at the same time. It wants to pretty much kill you, but then it also gives you more pleasure than any wave on the planet. That’s the definition of a good one-night stand right there [Laughs]. I actually got to surf Pipeline for two heats during The Backdoor Shootout a few weeks ago, and it was just me, Kaimana [Henry], Gavin [Beschen], and Imai [Devault], and it was firing. I tried to get as many perfect Pipe waves as I could since I might never get that opportunity again.”

Kill: LOWERS

“My outlook on Lowers has changed so much since I was little. When I was 10, I surfed it for the first time and I was so amped. I surfed for five hours and was rashed and bleeding, but I didn’t even care because I was so amped. Now, I go there and get in arguments with people from six to sixty years old. It’s the most brutal, mixed-up crowd. There’s no rhyme or reason to anything out there. Sure, it’s a rippable wave, but the crowd has ruined it for me. Etiquette is completely lost. Whoever can paddle over someone’s head, literally, gets the wave. If I never surf Lowers again, I’ll be completely OK with that.”

