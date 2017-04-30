The game goes like this: we pick the surfer, and then we ask the surfer to pick three waves — one they’d happily spend the rest of their life riding, another they have their sights on for one memorable session, and, finally, a wave they’d have no problem never paddling out at again. This time around, that surfer is Puerto Rico’s Dylan Graves — a huge fan of searching out the weirdest waves in the world (At least for one go).

Marry: MIDDLES, PUERTO RICO

I always have been, and always will be, in love with Middles. That’s an easy one. It offers everything: barrels, turn sections, air sections…it’s basically a skate park all the time, and it holds when it gets bigger, too. There is just so much variety. And it has a lot of different faces. I could surf that wave for the rest of my life and be completely content.

Bang: THE WEDGE, NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA

I want to bang The Wedge on a big day [Laughs]. Last summer, I got a taste of a good one, but I didn’t make it out. I’ve always thought about how there is so much potential out there if there weren’t so many people. If you could somehow get one session with nobody out at The Wedge, or if you were just on fire and caught a few good ones, the possibilities that wave has to offer are endless. That said, it’s really hard to choose just one. Because the Tanker wave in Texas is also unreal. You could get a couple-mile-long ride if you got the right tanker, at the right size and tide, and if it stayed the perfect distance from the sandbar. And I think it would also be really awesome to score the Great Lakes on the best day ever. So if I can get a few bangs, and maybe even go dynasty [Laughs], I’d go Wedge, Texas, and the Great Lakes.

Kill: ROCKY POINT, HAWAII

That’s a hard question. On any given day, I would surf any wave in the world. But I’ll go with Rocky Point, but only in December. I have a love-hate relationship with that wave, especially during the Triple Crown. The boys get their waves out there, as they should, but then the ‘QS guys are out there, the ‘CT guys are getting warmed up, the groms are all over the left, and so it’s just a really tough place to catch a wave. I’ve also gotten some really bad beatings out there on rising swells. I’ve gotten stuck at Rocky Rights where I couldn’t go in and I couldn’t go out, and just bailed my board for 20 waves in a row. So if I had to choose, I could do without that [Laughs].

[Featured Image: Photo by Catalano; Title Image: Photo by Chachi]

