Mark Healey Plays “MBK”

If you’ve checked out our recent installments of MBK, then you know our version of the game works as such: we give some of the best surfers in the world three waves and ask them to choose which one they’d love to surf until the day they die, which one they’d like to have a wild go with, and which one they’d be happy to never see again. In this chapter, heavy-water hellman Mark Healey makes his picks between Cloudbreak, Dungeons, and Ours.

Marry: CLOUDBREAK



I’d marry Cloudbreak, for sure. It’s everything in a wave that I like, and it plays to my strengths as a surfer. I’ve always liked really raw waves, and Cloudbreak has so many different faces. You feel exposed to the open ocean out there, so it still feels like a wild place. I need to be kept on my toes or else I’ll get bored [Laughs]. My first trip ever outside of the country was to Tavarua when I was 14 years old, and I’ve kept going back ever since, both as a surfer and as a boatman for months at a time. It’s one of my favorite places in the world – good waves, good people, good fishing. I’ve had some of the best barrels of my life there.

Bang: DUNGEONS



By nature of the game, the “bang” category would be something you want only once in awhile, which is fitting for Dungeons. It’s so fickle. The first time I went there was probably during the last Red Bull Challenge in 2008 – I don’t think it’s been good since. If it broke more often, I’d definitely like to surf it more because it’s irregular and raw, which is exciting to me. It’s a classic big wave in that it’s mean and nasty and shifty and you feel like you’re in the middle of the ocean. There’s a lot of skill that goes into surfing a wave like that. Anyone can go surf Lowers if they have the coordination. You can be super-coordinated and go out to Dungeons, but you’ll still need to understand the way the ocean works. You’ve got to be a proper waterman to surf that kind of wave.

Kill: OURS



I mean, I’m on my backhand at Ours, and it looks like a very backhand-unfriendly wave. There were a couple goofyfooters who were towing it during that Red Bull event, but that didn’t go well for anybody [Laughs]. There’s an argument to be made that slabs are easier if you’re backside, but I feel that waves like Ours – ones that have a hiccup to it – are difficult to surf. That hiccup backwash, man. It just kind of pops your fins out, and the next thing you know, you’re doing a 360, grabbing your rail, and drifting into the rocks.