The game goes like this: If forced to make a theoretical choice, which waves around the world would you marry, bang, and kill? Virginia Beach’s Michael Dunphy has traveled on the ‘QS full-time for a few years now, so he’s sampled everything the tour has to offer. And while he nearly qualified at the end of 2015 — falling just a few spots shy — he hasn’t cracked the top 10…yet. But this year, he’d really love too, considering he’s had his fill of every dismal stop on the schedule (Which is pretty much everywhere, excluding Hawaii).

Marry: KERAMAS, INDONESIA

I’d marry Keramas, because it gives you everything you want in a wave. You can get proper barreled from up top when it’s big, or you can do the biggest turns of your life, and there’s usually a huge ramp on the inside. I don’t think there’s a better wave than Keramas. Plus, it has warm water, and you’re in Bali, which is pretty much the best place ever anyway. I’ve gotten it mental a couple times. I’d have no problem only surfing there everyday for the rest of my life.

Bang: P-PASS, CAROLINE ISLANDS

Because I’ve heard it’s a gnarly mission to get there, and it rarely ever breaks. It’s a hike, so I figure I’d like to go there on a proper swell and just bang it out [Laughs]. It’s expensive, so I think if I got it once, I’d be OK with not going back, but it’s an experience I’d like to have at least once. As far as a barreling, right reefpass, it looks pretty f—ked up.

Kill: GUINCHO, PORTUGAL

Honestly, you could pretty much kill the whole ‘QS schedule [Laughs]. Nah, Sunset and Haleiwa are sick, but that’s about it. The Guincho wave is a Prime they run in Portugal every year, and it’s seriously a kitesurfing wave. You’ll be warming up before the event and there are actual kite surfers in the lineup, because it’s the windiest wave ever. I swear people in Portugal don’t even surf it. Portugal has sick waves. Ericeira — every wave there is good. And there’s this Guincho spot. I’ve been there five years in a row, and I’ve never made a heat, but I’ve also never seen it look fun. It’s either too big and washing through, or small, closed out and cold. It’s just wild that there isn’t a wave on the ‘QS, outside of Hawaii, where you would travel to go surf. Saquarema fell off, which was decent. And we don’t have Lowers anymore. When you really think about it, Huntington is one of the best stops on the ‘QS. It’s a trip.

[Featured Image: Michael Dunphy, Photo by Jimmicane]

