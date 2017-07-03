Twenty minutes in today’s web-clip exchange rate might give you four-and-a-half edits, all of different grades. Twenty minutes can also give you a single edit that commands the web for a day, which is what Nic von Rupp’s new “Reef Road” film did when it hit our newsfeed this morning. Long known for his coldwater charging, von Rupp put on his boardshorts and hit some of the heaviest zones in the Indian and Pacific Ocean, though the story of the swell compliments the fictional story of a young woman in search of global adventure. It’s one of the most uniquely structured edits we’ve seen in a while, and as von Rupp explains, the decision to produce a clip off the worn path isn’t without its risks. We called von Rupp and asked him about the making of “Reef Road,” about challenging convention in the modern web clip world, and more.

Let’s talk about Reef Road. What was the inspiration behind the project?

We’ve been doing the My Road series for two years now. The first year culminated in these informal surf documentaries about myself and the people I travel with, the places I go. We wanted to go in the opposite direction with Reef Road: to tell the story of what we surfers live, but through the eyes of someone else. We came up with this concept of trying to do a fictional account of a girl who travels like us in search of those empty islands, and she tells her own story. We’re just trying to bring something new to surfing, while mixing it up with some of the best sessions I’ve had from the last year in Indonesia and Tahiti.

What does an ‘informal surf documentary’ mean to you? And what makes it different from a standard rip edit?

We called them informal surf documentaries because it’s not in the norm of what a documentary should be. Basically, we came up with the My Road concept because the internet is filled with a lot of good content, but a lot of the same content. People just flip through it these days and don’t pay attention. We said to ourselves, we’re not going through that whole rat-race content mentality, wanting to show up at a spot and then blow it up. We went the opposite direction – trying to sit people down and show them around our travels, while also showing them a full-length movie. One of the goals was to bring something fresh and renewing to the surf content industry.

It’s definitely risky when you’re trying to do something different. You never know how people are going to react. You’ve put so much time and effort into a project, and at the end of the day, you’re dependent of people’s approval, which sucks [Laughs]. But it’s just the reality of our world.

What were some of the highlights of the trips for you?

One was our Nias trip last year. We absolutely scored. Probably some of the best surf I’ve ever had: 10-12-foot Nias, as good as it gets. A bunch of European pro surfers were there. Leo Fioravanti, Aritz Aranburu, Indar Unaue, all of us had such good content. The Nias footage definitely made a big difference in there.

That recent Kandui stuff was some of the best I’ve seen, too. It was special, because a lot of people were speaking about that swell, talking about going to Kandui, but for some reason, no one showed up. It was just me, [Kauai’s] Teva Dexter, and Dean Vandewalle, picking our waves. With all the forecasting and the online tools we have today, it’s amazing to go to certain places in the world that are supposed to be crowded, but you get there, and there’s no one out. Those two sessions were special. And we scored in Bali, too, at this spot that’s right in town. I saw some of the longest righthand points I’ve ever seen.

It feels like everything came together for this edit. I was at certain spots that I wanted to score at the right time. The swells of the year, in a way. Kandui was a swell of the year. Nias was one of last year’s best. At the same time, that’s not the reality of traveling and chasing swells, because a lot of the time, you get skunked [Laughs]. It’s part of being a pro surfer. If you scored all the time, it wouldn’t taste as good. When you do score, it’s like the…I don’t know how you say the phrase in English [Laughs]. It’s like the cherry on top.

When you get a collection of clips from a stellar trip, how hard is it to hang on to them knowing that you have a long-term vision for a project?

F—k, it’s like paddling against a strong current. Everyone’s going one way about putting stuff online as quickly as possible. I’m not saying I don’t want to do that, because we do it sometimes, too. But our end goal is to come out with a movie that feels more like a piece of art, in a way, so that people will hopefully remember it. What makes a movie special is the unique sessions you get. These days, there are so many filmers around who just want to send stuff out. And that’s the real challenge: making sure you’re filming at a certain spot and ensuring that every piece of content you get there is directed to your project, and then trying to explain to people and sponsors that it’s coming out in a year. They don’t get it. It’s countercultural. It’s not what our digital world asks for. The end result is so much more rewarding, though. Ten years from now, I’ll be stoked that I was able to make several films.

What stories are you looking forward to tell in the future?

This year’s My Road series is going to be two films. The first one was “Reef Road,” where we created a concept of chasing swells in the Pacific and Indian Ocean. I’m more known for coldwater stuff, so I loved going somewhere else to chase slabs in warm water [Laughs]. Our main film is coming out in October. We’ve basically worked on it for two years. These days in Europe, you can fly anywhere for twenty or thirty bucks. Twenty years ago, people used to do the inter-rails in Europe, an inter-train connection that can take you anywhere. You can go all the way up to Norway, to Ireland, even, which is exactly what we did. It has the same concept as “Reef Road,” but we essentially go around Europe and chase swell by train. We got on the Harry Potter train, which is one of the most scenic experiences I’ve seen in my life [Laughs]. It’s amazing, the way you’re able to live on a train and meet people. It’s very traditional here in Europe, and we wanted to bring that feeling back to people, what it means to travel by train and chase swells.