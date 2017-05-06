[This feature originally appeared in our May 2017 Issue, “Frontiers,” on newsstands and available for download now.]

At the entrance of Ensenada, about 70 miles south of the Mexican border, sits San Miguel, an idyllic sand-and-cobblestone right that served as one of the original Mexican dream waves and continues to provide local and visiting surfers with one of the most rippable walls in Baja. But both the iconic break and its surrounding waters came under threat roughly five years ago, and the local community, alongside a few NGOs like Pronatura México, one of the country’s largest conservation groups, has been pleading with the Mexican government to declare San Miguel and the surrounding area a state park ever since.

“There’s been a lot of illegal sand-mining in the upper watershed,” explains Nick Mucha of Save the Waves Coalition, the non-profit involved in creating international awareness of and support for the campaign to preserve San Miguel. “A lot of big dump trucks are going back there and excavating sand. Some of it is regulated, but a lot of it is illegal. There’s no way to keep tabs on how much sand is being extracted on a year-to-year basis, and if that goes unchecked, it’s going to have a serious consequence not only on the beach, but on the wave itself.”

What makes the beloved break so rippable is the San Miguel river mouth and its watershed. The San Miguel watershed—the area of land that funnels water into the river mouth and then out into the ocean—extends about four miles inland and is a fertile, biodiverse zone, rich with plant and animal life. Similar to the mechanics of Trestles, the sand and cobblestone sediment that forms the stable bathymetry of San Miguel originates in its watershed. When big winter storms pour down onto the area, the watershed’s supply of sand and cobblestone spills out onto the ocean floor and forms the foundation for one ridiculously fun wave. The more sand there is on the point, the better and hollower the wave becomes.

But unauthorized sand excavation isn’t the only issue threatening San Miguel. “There’s a lot of intense development pressure in most of northern Baja, and it’s not closely regulated like it is stateside,” says Mucha. “Also, many people come to the area to dump old tires and trash into the watershed when no one is looking. By declaring this a state park, rules will be enforced. It’ll ensure that there won’t be any commercial or residential development nearby and will also deter people from dumping their weekend’s worth of trash there and contaminating the water that flows into the ocean.”

For surfers familiar with the wave, San Miguel’s high shredability, along with its historical importance (it was one of the first waves ever surfed in Mexico and has been the arena for many international contests since), is reason enough to warrant its designation as a state park. But for Mexican officials, the economic impact the wave has on Ensenada is much more convincing. According to a Save the Waves Surfonomics survey, surfers who travel to Baja to surf San Miguel and the surrounding area collectively shell out an estimated $111,000 to $334,000 USD a year in Ensenada. That figure, combined with what locals spend on surf-related items each year, results in an annual economic impact of $746,000 to $969,000—not exactly chump change for the local economy.

Armed with this data, Save the Waves, Pronatura, and local surfers have spent the past few years working closely with Mexico’s secretary of environmental protection to put the state-park plan into action. The final step of the process is currently awaiting the approval of Conagua, the federal agency that oversees Mexican waterways. It’s been a long fight with a slow bureaucracy, but locals are optimistic that their years of effort will not be in vain and that San Miguel will continue providing quality righthanders for generations to come.

“Our goal is to get out in front of these issues,” says Mucha. “By keeping the watershed intact and making sure that people protect the area, the wave will keep doing what it’s been doing for millennia. It’s a unique set of circumstances that makes that wave tick, and if you have one minor disruption in it, the whole thing can collapse. We’re all just working proactively to ensure that San Miguel is spared from the short-sightedness that has befallen surf spots all around the world.”

[Featured Photo: Carey]