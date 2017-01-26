Owen Wright Enters First Contest Since Injury

A year after his life-threatening brain injury, Owen Wright has submitted his name for the Maitland and Port Stephens Toyota Pro at Merewether Beach in Newcastle, Australia, according to The Newscastle Herald.

Wright was a World Title contender in 2015 who was sidelined by a brain injury for all of 2016, making sparse public appearances during his sister Tyler’s championship season, and his return is speculative. New head coach Glenn Hall told the Herald that Wright “wanted to be there, but he’s not quite ready yet.”

“He’s slowly making his progress towards a comeback, but the timeframe is still unknown for everyone, even himself,” Hall added.

Still, the news is an unexpected and encouraging turnaround after those closest to Wright wondered if, given the severity of his injury and the opaque nature of brain-injury recovery, the 27-year-old would ever be able to surf again.

“He’s just taking it easy and easing his way into it,” Hall told The Bulletin. “He’s surfing and training and he’s really happy, which is a good thing. He’s past the real serious side of the brain injury and he’s in a position where he can slowly get his back into the groove.”

The surf world has closely followed Wright’s health status through social media, much of the information updated by Wright himself on his Instagram. In March of 2015, the most Wright could handle was to lay prone on a soft-top, when he said that a knee-high drop felt like “dropping into 10-foot Teahupoo.” Photos surfaced a few months later of Wright with his longboard, and in July, Wright told the world that he was back to surfing a shortboard. But even more important, his once-bleak chances of returning at full strength to the water had taken a hopeful turn:

“Thought I’d update you guys on the injury. After finishing a treatment I came out wondering what the hell had happened in the last 6 months… it was a total blur. I was a bit freaked out but was feeling strangely good. Doctors assured me that it was normal at this stage and that I have turned a massive corner and I’m on the right track to 100% recovery. For the last couple months I’ve been adapting to this stage in my life… everything that has happened since this experience has given me total different feeling to my life that I’m incredibly grateful for.

2016 was an eventful year for Wright in other ways. His sister blitzed the women’s ‘CT and convincingly won her first World Title; his younger brother Mikey had a breakout season with an electric freesurf campaign; and his longtime girlfriend, musician Kita Alexander, welcomed to the Wright family a healthy baby boy, Vali. Owen’s return to the competitive lineup would be the latest in a series of triumphant storylines, should he choose to surf at the Toyota Pro in late February.

“I think the worldwide surfing community will be stoked that Owen Wright feels he is ready to get back in the water to compete,” event chief Warren Smith said. “The love and encouragement being expressed for Owen through social media is incredible.”

The waiting period for the Maitland and Port Stephens Toyota Pro begins on February 20th.

