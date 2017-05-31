Paul Burke, Former ASP Surfer And Shaper, Dies After Being Hit By Car

Founder of Burke Surfboards passes away at age 59 after being struck by motorist

After he was hit by a teenage driver on Tuesday, May 23rd, former Southern California professional surfer and shaper Paul Burke passed away at age 59, according to the OC Register.

Born in Long Beach, Burke competed internationally in Hawaii and Australia as part of the Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP) before he founded Burke Surfboards in 1979. His small business relocated throughout Southern California during the 1980s, first in Laguna Beach, and then in Huntington Beach, before finally settling in Oceanside for the remainder of his shaping career.

Burke was pronounced dead on May 23rd by California Highway Patrol after a 19-year-old female driver struck him during a morning bike ride on Old Highway 395 near his Fallbrook home. According to a press release, the CHP arrested the woman for suspicion of felony driving under the influence of drugs and felony vehicular manslaughter. Burke is survived by wife Laura, and their four children, Daniel, Emily, Shaun, and Josh.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3rd, at St. Cyprian’s Catholic Church (4714 Clark Ave., Long Beach, CA 90808).