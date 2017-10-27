Pe’ahi Challenge Delivers on Day One

The long-period NW that caused Big-Wave Tour forecasters to give the green for the Pe’ahi Challenge showed up in a big way late on Friday afternoon, periodically offering the lineup 40- to 45-ft faces as the first half of the men’s event kicked off.

Light to moderate NE winds gave way to glassy conditions in northwest Maui. Forecasts predict that the peak of the storm, largely generated by the combined low from Typhoon Lan, will occur on Saturday, which led Commissioner Mike Parsons and other BWT officials to run half of the men’s event today and to conclude both the men’s and the women’s divisions early tomorrow.

And so the field of 24 big-wave hellmen (along with an armada of jet-skis, safety personnel, and one helicopter), set off into the teeth of Jaws for the first Northern Hemisphere event of the 2017 Tour.

Giant sets were flowing early in Heat One. Ten waves were ridden in the first 15 minutes alone, and two righthanders in particular — a packed closeout from two-time Pe’ahi Challenge champion Billy Kemper, and a backside pig-dogged line from Mark Healey — could have resulted in a few of the more impressive barrels ever made in a Jaws competition, were they completed.

Also flowing was the carnage. Surfers were getting hammered in the impact zone after some severe wipeouts. Kemper broke one of three boards during his heat after he collided with his gun on a closeout. Chilean Cristian Morello, who advanced to tomorrow’s semifinal after finishing second in Heat One, required stitches to his knee after he was rag-dolled to the bottom of the ocean floor on a lefthand ride. He was pummeled all the way to the gulch’s cliffside rocks.

“That’s one way to kick off an event,” laughed Kemper in a post-heat interview. “You’ve got to work to play, and that was definitely some hard work. Rough start, but I kept my head in the right place and kept digging until I found the gold on that one wave. Unfortunately, I didn't make it out, but I was very fortunate that the judges gave me the score they did. That was probably one of the best barrels I've ever gotten out here.”

Heat Two began with a lull, but waves soon ramped back up. Heat-winner Makua Rothman landed a steep, completed ride (and endured a punishing crash against the lip on one set, going over the falls) to advance to his first BWT semifinal for the first time in three years. 42-year-old Brazilian and alternate Danilo Couto is also through to the Semis, cashing in on the long roll-in lefts from the north peak.

“That was a pretty good couple of flips out on the water,” said Rothman, who was riding a board with a Johnny-Boy Gomes-inspired airbrush during his heat. “I'm just so happy to be competing out here. It's my third year, and I haven't made it past a heat until now. It feels really good to be moving on. The swell is beautiful. There's definitely some big bombs. They made a good call.”

Fins were disengaged in Heat Three, as size combined with wave-face wind chop for a handful of technically difficult rides. Maui’s Ian Walsh grabbed two of the afternoon’s largest bombs, drawing the kind of polished lines that come only with a local’s knowledge of the break. Walsh earned a 26.13 total heat score, the day’s highest. Kai Lenny, the BWT’s current points leader, toyed with mid-face carves in critical sections and finished runner-up in the heat to Walsh.

“It's tricky out there,” said Walsh. “You can feel the long period and the energy of the ocean, and when the sets do come, there's some opportunity. We just got a bit of a north wind, so it's about picking and choosing the right waves and making sure that you're in the right place when they come.”

The last session of the day featured strong performances from longtime event favorites like Albee Layer and Jamie Mitchell, but the heat’s standout act came from Brazilian Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca. The young Saquarema native seemed to commit on any wave he could scratch into, avoiding a few disastrous wipeouts with dance-like moves on the inside section. Even when the buzzer sounded, Chianca wasn’t finished. He paddled for a giant post-horn set that marched through the lineup, and he steered himself to the channel with the confidence of a Pe’ahi regular.

[Check back in to Surfer.com tomorrow for a final wrap-up of the Pe’ahi Challenge. You can watch the event by visiting the World Surf League’s website, here.]

Saturday, October 28th, 2017

Men’s Semifinal

Heat One:

Billy Kemper

Christian Merello

Mark Healey

Makuaka Rothman

Danilo Couto

Greg Long

Heat Two:

Ian Walsh

Kai Lenny

Ryan Hipwood

Lucas Chianca

Jamie Mitchell

Albee Layer

Women’s Final

Heat One:

Paige Alms

Justine Dupont

Andrea Moller

Keala Kennelly

Felicity Palmateer

Bianca Valenti