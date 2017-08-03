Psycho Cape Solander

Australia's heaviest slab, Ours, has laid dormant for some time–until last week that is. The wave memorably had the surf world in shock at last year's Red Bull Cape Fear event. So as soon as the swell looked like Ours would deliver, a crew of Aussie slab hunters including Justen Allport, Jesse Polock, Peter Standlick, Mal Holmann and Mitch Parkinson hit the water with filmmaker Tim Bonython who was armed with an 8K RED Epic on the cliff to capture the carnage. The event obviously didn't run, but we've got until August 31st for another chance to watch these hellmen battle it out once again. Also, depending on your musical preferences, you might want to hit the mute key before pressing play.