Puerto Escondido Challenge Gets The Green Light

Commish Mike Parsons gives the call for Sunday or Monday as burly SSWs head toward Mexico

The tour’s big-wave contingent has turned its eyes to Oaxaca, as BWWT commissioner Mike Parsons gave the green light on Thursday morning to run the Puerto Escondido Challenge on either Sunday, July 30 , or Monday, July 31st.

“We have been patiently waiting for Mother Nature to deliver the right swell, and we have one on the way,” said Parsons in the WSL press release. “We expect surf in the 20-to-25-foot face range that will make for some spectacular surfing. This swell we are tracking is from a very good direction for Puerto that should make for some amazing tube rides. Based on the forecasts, we will keep both Sunday and Monday open as an option to run.”

Here’s a run-down of the selection process, because it can get confusing: the top-10 surfers from the previous BWWT rankings are automatically invited. Twiggy Baker, will example, will return as he was last year’s champ, and so will runner-up Greg Long.

The six wildcard slots, chosen by the local contest promoters, include Coco Nogales, Oscar Moncada, Jose Ramirez, Angelo Lazano, Rogercin Ramirez, and Jimel Corzo.

So far, the WSL’s picks (they have four total, one for an injury wildcard and the other three picked by discretion) include Makua Rothman (injury replacement), former commissioner Peter Mel, and Damien Hobgood.

The Big Wave Award committee — a hodgepodge of judges and surfers — also have four picks, who are chosen from the surfers who’ve consistently shown up and shown off all year around the world’s biggest swells. Those competitors are Nathan Florence, Francisco Porcella, Trevor Carlson, and Tom Lowe.

Here’s the full list of the 24-man field.

2017 Competitor List:

Grant Baker

Pedro Calado

Greg Long

Jamie Mitchell

Billy Kemper

Nic Lamb

Will Skudin

João de Macedo

Cristian Merello

Kai Lenny

Makuakai Rothman

Nathan Florence

Francisco Porcella

Trevor Sven Carlson

Tom Lowe

Mark Healey

Damien Hobgood

Peter Mel

Jamel Corzo

Rogercin Ramirez

Angelo Lozano

Jose Ramirez

Coco Nogales

Oscar Moncada

Alternates:

Aaron Gold

Rusty Long

[Featured Image: Twiggy Baker. Photo by Chachi]