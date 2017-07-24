Surfing lost another of its pioneers last weekend at the passing of Hawaiian-born Conrad Canha, who was widely credited as the sport’s first premier tube-rider. He was 85.

Born in 1932 and raised primarily on Maui, Canha began surfing at age 15 and would grow to become Hawaii’s most influential performance surfer of the ’50s. Talented in waves both large and small, he was a regular at Makaha (He won the Makaha Invitational in 1956), though his favorite break was Ala Moana on Oahu’s South Shore, where he used a backfoot-heavy stance to duck his black balsa board into the barrel more frequently than anyone in the early- to mid-’60s.

“I’ve only been surfing Ala Moana five years,” Canha said in a 1967 interview with Surfing. “I should have started riding the place years ago. There is a bowl section there, and if your timing is right, you can get locked in. I mean, completely locked in. People can’t see you from shore. When I’m making a ride like that, there is a feeling there that I’m all alone, just me and the wave, and nobody around me. All you can see is just a little hole in front of you. It’s fantastic!”

Canha was a figurehead of progression, though he cast a strikingly different figure than the era’s golden-blonde prototype. Squat, bow-legged, and balding, Canha, according to one observer, “looked like my Italian buddy’s dad who ran the local fruit & vegetable shop.” He rode his balsa-made boards well past the Polyurethane transition of the late-’50s. But whatever archetypes he contradicted, he embraced others — as a surfer who expressed an uncomplicated wonder in the barrel, a thrill in showmanship, and a levity on water that danced onto land.