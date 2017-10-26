For the past 26 years, Eastern Surf Magazine has been the heartbeat of East Coast surfing, and has played an integral part in the lives and careers of every surfer from Maine to Miami (as well as those in Nova Scotia and all throughout the Caribbean). So, when news trickled in last week that ESM is no longer (at least not in its much beloved and always anticipated print form), the tributes to the magazine came pouring through social media. As they should. ESM has, quite literally, shaped East Coast surfing for the better during these last 26 years. The magazine certainly played a role in Kelly Slater, Lisa Andersen and CJ Hobgood’s combined 16 World Titles over that span, not to mention the job of every East Coast photographer and writer in our industry.

While ESM will still continue online, we wanted to share a few thoughts from former ESM and SURFING Photo Editor Jimmy “Jimmicane” Wilson on the magazine that meant so much to so many. — Zander Morton

***

904-471-9463

It's a number I will never forget after religiously calling The Surf Station as a grom to check if the new ESM had arrived on the shelf.

One day in 2002, as a sophomore in high school, I skated up to the shop to the surprise of my first ever photo in print — a postage-stamp sized backside snap of Zander Morton in the Letters section. It was soon followed by a $15 check and a note from Tom Dugan, urging me to continue with submissions.

I can say for certain now that the moment sparked a new trajectory for my life. Forget going to college. Surf photography immediately became my calling.

Fast forward to age 20, when I was dead-broke and living in Puerto Rico. I had resorted to painting houses in the ghetto of Aguadilla when Dick Meseroll called one day, explaining that he was stepping down as Eastern Surf Magazine photo editor, and was searching for a replacement.

Looking back, it's mind-blowing to think Mez, Dugan, Matt Pruett, or anyone else would have faith I could handle the job title and responsibilities, given my extreme immaturity. They gave me a chance anyway.

The two years I spent in that office taught me more than I could ever express in words. Through major highs, depressing lows, all-time swells, two-month-long flat spells, and introductions to hundreds of friends I will always adore, Eastern Surf will forever mean the world to me.

I say this with zero disrespect, but people on the West Coast will simply never understand what it’s like back east. Each town has a slightly unique vibe. Some have friendly rivalries, but in the end, we're all bonded together as fellow "right coasters."

North Carolina would cheer the success of CJ Hobgood exactly the same as it would Ben Bourgeois. Florida rolls out the red carpet if Balaram Stack heads south, while New York opens its arms for Evan Geiselman. This same camaraderie and hospitality goes for everyone, everywhere, regardless of origin. It even stretches down to certain places in the Caribbean like Puerto Rico and Barbados.

ESM was constructed by two legends who encapsulated this entire aura and told its story through newsprint in six-week cycles, for a period of 26 years. 203 complete issues. Every single one of them 100%-free for readers. It's saddening for anyone born pre-1995 to sit idly and watch as the magazines we adored growing up feather into extinction, though the internet has unfortunately made this fate more likely than ever.

Today, I reflect thankfully for every minute I spent digesting Eastern Surf. I'm thankful for Mez and Dugan revolting against the surf industry’s runt-pig treatment and taking matters into their own hands. I'm thankful for all the covers, Who Da Guys, Blah Blah Blahs, ESM Girls, Ocean Ave. lunch sessions, the diehard photographers, writers, and World Champions. I'm thankful for every surfer, Surf Expo, surf shop, and brand who supported the most core publication of all time.

Godspeed ESM. We all loved you dearly.

— Jimmy “Jimmicane” Wilson