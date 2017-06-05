[This feature originally appeared in our June 2017 Issue, “Influencers,” on newsstands and available for download now.]

Just before the 2016 SURFER Awards on Oahu’s North Shore, during the pre-show red carpet webcast, host Kaipo Guerrero did his best to interview Mason Ho. But before Guerrero could ask him a question, Ho hijacked the situation: “OK, I’m saying it,” Ho announced enthusiastically, looking straight into the camera. “This guy macked Madonna…[Guerrero] pulled her at Sandy Beach. Madonna, I know the Grammys is coming up, but if you’re watching this…”

A red-faced Guerrero stopped Ho before he could finish his thought, and the producers quickly cut to Benji Weatherley and Makua Rothman on the red carpet. But it wouldn’t be the last time Ho flew off the handle that night. Just an hour later, during his acceptance speech for the AI Breakthrough Performer award, he made a hand gesture as if he were signing a check and told one of his sponsors they had better start working on a new contract. “I know you seen my email this morning,” he said as the crowd roared with laughter.

While many professional surfers opt for safe, canned answers when presented with a microphone, Ho is honest and spontaneous to a fault. It’s always entertaining, but even Ho must occasionally have second thoughts after the fact, right?

“I wouldn’t say I regret any of that stuff,” says Ho. “Am I embarrassed sometimes? Absolutely. But I’ve learned that if you just tell the straight truth, whether that’s in business or with friends or when trying to meet a girl, it might not be the easiest thing to do, but in the end, it always works. But people ask me all the time about something I’ve said and I always tell them, ‘Man, I’ve already changed. I’ve grown from that.’”

When Ho speaks, we get a truly unfiltered look into what’s happening in his head—no prefab responses, just a bizarre and often hilarious stream of consciousness. And it’s this freewheeling attitude that has endeared Ho to not only surf fans around the world, but also to three-time world champion Mick Fanning, who said that a trip he took with Ho to Alaska last February was a turning point in his life after the famously tough 12-month stretch that saw him lose his brother, lose the world title, and get attacked by a shark.

When I brought up what Fanning had said about that trip, it took Ho an uncharacteristically long time to gather his thoughts. “Holy shit,” Ho said. “Mick is probably the most inspiring human ever in my eyes, so to even inspire one single hair on his body is one of the most special feelings ever.”

Ho’s oversized personality doesn’t stop at the water’s edge. You can easily spot the same erraticism and spontaneity in the way he approaches waves during freesurf sessions, whether he’s throwing himself over the ledge at 25-foot Waimea, doing chop-hops on an 8’0″ at Second Reef Pipe, or attempting to ollie over sections of dry reef, as he often does in his always-engaging web clips.

“I feel like I’m more of a natural at freesurfing than in competition,” Ho says. “I like expressing myself on a wave when I have no time limit and nobody around me. But when I see these guys with world titles, like my uncle Derek [Ho] or Tom Curren or Mick Fanning, I literally see a big, fat imaginary crown on their heads. Anything they say, anything they do, anything they think, it’s crown-approved. So I feel like without that crown I can’t really say everything I want to say. Some things you’ll hear Tom Curren say, most people will be like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so off.’ But to me, since he’s got the crown, I’ll always see him for how real he is and for what he’s accomplished. And ultimately, that’s what I want.”

No one would doubt that Ho has the raw talent necessary to win a world title, but whether or not he can turn that into results at the World Tour level remains to be seen. One thing is for sure, though: he’d have no problem coming up with his acceptance speech.

[Featured Image: Mason Ho, Photo by Heff]

