Twenty-three-year-old Australian Jordan Rodin never imagined his time in the water would ever be consumed by the art of finless surfing. In fact, he never really knew it was a "thing" until fairly recently. One day in 2015, while pulling up to one of his local spots near Perth, he realized he forgot to pack the skeg for the single-fin he planned to ride.

"The waves were too good to go home," recalls Rodin of that pivotal day. "And because I live kind of far from the beach, I just rode the board without a fin. I caught about five waves without spinning out and ended up riding it the whole day. After that, I didn't pick the fin back up; I just kept going."

It took him a while to get the hang of things, but before long, Rodin was sliding friction-free exclusively and taking careful notes from the finless maharishi himself: Derek Hynd. To find out more about Rodin's new alternative obsession, we gave him a ring to ask him about what draws him to finless surfing, if anyone can learn to ride a finless board, and what it was like rooming with Derek Hynd in South Africa.

You were originally a competitive surfer, right?

Yeah, I was just doing the states and all the local comps and stuff, but I never really found my groove. The competition was pretty high. We've got Jack Robinson, Creed McTaggart, Jacob Wilcox. It was never really my path. Whenever I would get knocked out, I would just go grab a twinny or a single fin and go have fun. Out of everyone I know, I always had a pretty whacky quiver, I guess you could say. I wouldn't just have shortboards; I'd always have something different.

Did you know anything about finless surfing when you tried it out back in 2015?

No. At the time, I didn't know who Derek Hynd was because I was so into doing airs and not even focusing on his side of the world. I thought I was the king at the time, like, 'I can ride a whole wave without fins on' [Laughs]. But then when I saw what he was doing, I went, 'Oh my gosh.'

So you kind of fell into finless surfing by accident?

Yeah, I'd never aimed to do it. That's the one thing Derek was so stoked about when I met him. [Finless surfing] is not a trend like it is in Byron Bay; not everybody over here is doing it. I think I'm one of the only dudes in WA doing it at the moment. He was kind of stoked that it was a natural thing for me.

Tell me about how you met Derek Hynd.

Basically, once I found out who he was, I knew I had to get one of his boards, so I got his by e-mail. I got a reply back, and he told me he’d make one. He must have done some ground work, because he added me on Facebook before he replied. I don't know if he was looking to see if I was a good enough candidate, but he got back to me and I got a board from him. It's not like I ran into him in a car park or whatever. I just reached out because I wanted a finless board, and I wanted one of his.

Have you gone over to South Africa to visit him?

Yeah, I stayed with him at Jeffreys Bay last year, just before the comp. That's when I picked up my 6'6" surfboard. I was there for about two and a half weeks. He was waking up every morning at 4 am to go paddle out in the dark. It was freaky, but he's pretty convincing in the way he gets you out. He'd say, 'You're going out. You're not sleeping.' I couldn't even see the lineup or where I was paddling out to.

I was pretty starstruck and nervous, but he treated me like anyone else, making me do the dishes and everything. I learned a lot from him by watching him. He doesn't force anything. You can't force things when you're riding free friction. He does little spinners and everything, but he said the whole point of his surfing is to minimize his surfing, not maximize it. If the wave doesn't allow you to do something, just go straight and feel it. He's big on minimizing everything in and out of surfing.

Minimizing everything on a wave is so opposite of what you used to do in competitive surfing. Do you feel like surfing finless is more fun than doing a power carve or a well-executed air?

The best feeling for me, when I ride finless boards, is when I come off the bottom and really lay over onto the rail. You don't get that same drive as you do when you have fins. Or, I didn't, anyway. I would say that in all aspects, riding these boards, for me, is a better feeling than a good carve or a good air. It might feel different for someone like John John, who can get 12 feet high in the air. I used to only get, like, 2 feet in the air [Laughs].

How was the learning curve for riding those things?

I was bummed all the time, thinking to myself, 'Why can't I do anything?' A lot of it has to do with having the right wave. Where I'm from, it's all slabs and big, dumping beach breaks. There are no point breaks. It probably took me a good 6 months to sit out the back and be comfortable with everybody watching what I was doing. After those 6 months, it's not as bad. I just had to get used to everyone asking, 'Why are you doing that?' You get a little bit intimidated by people asking you. Once I got it, I didn’t care what other people thought.

What is it about finless surfing that you're drawn to over surfing with three fins or two?

Speed. You can be a lot more creative, in a way. I'm more drawn to the different lines you can draw, especially around here. A lot of times, when it's flat and blown out, there's not much push to really do much. But with finless, you can be more creative with the lines you draw, and that's something I'm really into at the moment.

With finless, it seems like the experience is more about reacting to things, instead of just thinking about what you can do to rip the wave apart.

It gives you more thinking time. The mindset of destroying a wave isn’t there. It's a bit corny, but it's more of a Be one with the wave kind of thing. You're just so low, and you're touching everything. You're coming off the bottom and you can skim your hand on the wave. You want to have your hand on the wave so you can stay low and adjust. It's almost like you're dancing a little bit. The wave will tell you what to do. You just go with it.

Is finless surfing the only thing you do now, even with all the slabby waves in WA? Or do you go back and forth between surfing a thruster and surfing finless?

If the conditions ask for it, I'll use fins, but I've done six months straight without them. Before that, I was always swapping and changing. I tried to take the finless board out at some slabs and I just couldn't. You take a lot more beatings. I've done it at a wave called Super Tubes and I want to surf it at Box, but I haven't had a good day yet to try it. I told Derek that I wanted to do that and, I don't know…he just didn't want me to snap all his boards [Laughs].

What do you officially call it? Finless surfing? Far Field Free Fiction [FFFF]?

Derek doesn't like to call it finless. I said that one day and he told me to never to call it that again because it's devaluing what you're doing, in a way. He'll only ever call it free friction; he'll never call it finless.

If I were to hop on a finless board this afternoon, what are two or three things I should keep in mind?

Stay low. When you stand up like you're normally surfing, the board just kind of sinks in. Stay low, commit. If you don't commit, you're going to slide out. You have to stay low and commit as fast as you can for the board to engage. And try not to overthink it.

Do you think anybody can ride finless boards, or do you think that it takes a really experienced surfer to do it?

I think anyone can. If you want to surf it how you normally surf, it might take a bit more out of you. I've given it to some of my mates to try, and they just can't do it. If you want to do it right, you've got to be pretty strong willed. You're going to get a lot of beatings and look like a kook for about six months.

Which a lot of surfers aren't okay with.

Exactly. I just didn't care at the time when I was learning. I thought surfing was pretty stellar as it was. I thought, 'Why not?' Brings a fresh new air to surfing.

You also said that it takes a certain type of wave to surf finless. I'm guessing point breaks are the best?

Yeah, point breaks are the best. J-Bay, Morocco. Backside, too, which I'm really into at the moment, in places like Peru or Chile. Mostly just points.

You usually only see finless surfing on someone's forehand. Is surfing finless on your backhand really different?

It is a lot different. Derek doesn't do it much—he did at the start but he's been riding for 10 years now. I talked to Ari Browne, and he hasn't really done it either. I'm trying to focus more on it because there's a lot more lefts around here. It is different because you're always grabbing your rail, kind of pig dogging. You just use your hand to engage your rail in the wall.

What's one thing you think people misunderstand about finless surfing?

I don't know if most people know, but you need a lot of room on the wave. When people start paddling in the lineup and they're in the way, I can't do anything. So just give us a bit of room. We all need a little bit of space [Laughs].

[Mantle image by Wardani]