Kelly Slater. John Florence. Jamie O’Brien.

Before today, those were the only three surfers to win the Volcom Pipe Pro in its seven-year history. Kelly twice. John four times. Jamie once.

A few hours ago, when John Florence lost in the semifinals, the VPP was guaranteed a new winner. But hardly anyone thought that winner would be Soli Bailey.

Despite having nearly qualified for the ‘CT the last two years, Soli is a relatively unknown 21-year old from Byron Bay, Australia. When the final started, all eyes were on his three competitors: former world champ Adriano De Souza, the people’s Pipe champ, Bruce Irons, and San Clemente’s next big thing, Griffin Colapinto.

And yet, despite taking an 8-foot set square on the head and needing to switch boards mid-heat, Soli was the only surfer who found any sort of rhythm, snagging two clean Backdoor barrels and easily taking the win in the end.

Still soaked in champagne, this is what Soli had to say to Sal Masakela, Chris Cote, and Ross Williams a few minutes after the biggest win of his life.

On winning at Pipeline:

It’s pretty surreal right now. It’s hard to process. All I know is that something super amazing just happened [Laughs]. I knew when I dropped in on that one [his 7.83] that I had a chance at the double barrel, and I was just lucky it gave me that extra little section. I knew Bruce and Adriano would put up a good show and Griffin is obviously super talented, but I just made sure I caught the two best waves in the final.

On his paddle battle with Adriano:

I was sitting on the outside of him, and I knew it was gonna be Backdoor. I was frustrated with where we both were so I thought I’d play a little bit of game. There weren’t any sets coming, so I figured I’d see where I could push him in the lineup. It’s all competition. It’s all healthy. I’m sure he thought I’d just let him sit there but that was me just kind of pushing him to his limits, frustrating him, letting him know I was there, and I was here to party [Laughs]. As it turned out, he cracked and paddled back. It didn’t end up mattering in the end because I took a straight-hander after that, but all those little things count in competition.

On qualifying for the ‘CT:

I really want to qualify this year. I started looking at this year really seriously six months ago, trying to clean up my act, take out the mistakes, and yeah, this win is a great start, and hopefully I can keep it going and carry it over into the next few events. I’d love the chance to compete at Teahupo’o, even though it scares the living bejesus out of me [Laughs]. There and J-Bay. Those are my two favorite waves.

On becoming only the fourth surfer to win the Volcom Pipe Pro:

It gives me a warm and fuzzy feeling. It’s incredible. Those are the three best ever, so it’s, yeah, sort of just… [Long pause]…It’s pretty surreal. I don’t know what else to say right now.

[Above Photo: Carey]