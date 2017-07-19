I’d forgotten that Paul Speaker had resigned from the WSL until earlier today when the press release announcing his replacement come across my screen. We’d been under the guidance of interim WSL CEO (and ATM) Dirk Ziff for months. Everything was cranking along so well, ole’ Speaker’s shuffling off just sorta faded away.

The new boss is Sophie Goldschmidt, a native of London, England, with an impressive resume of high-level sports executiving. She’s been with the Rugby Football Union, the Women’s Tennis Association, and the National Basketball Association, where she helped expand the NBA into Europe and Turkey, no doubt inspired by the outside shooting of former Sacramento King Hedo Türkoğlu.

Good news for the WSL—while with the WTA, Goldschmidt helped land a massive sponsorship deal of some $88 million for the Sony Ericcson title sponsorship. So maybe she’ll be able to prime the financial pump to keep the WSL trucking along.

Also, she knows how to bring the mobile traffic. Well, here, just take it from her Linkedin page:

Sophie is Chief Executive Officer at the World Surf League—home to the world’s best athletes on the best waves. Throughout her career, she has been at the forefront of globalizing professional sports while holding leadership and commercial roles at the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and Rugby Football Union (RFU). While at the NBA, she guided the expansion of the league into Europe (Spain, Italy and London) and the Middle East (Turkey). At the WTA, Sophie brokered the $88M Sony Ericsson title sponsorship—the largest sponsorship deal in the history of women’s sports. And while at the RFU, she helped raise the profile of the league resulting in 10.5 million visits to rfu.com from 2013-2014, an increase in visits from mobile and tablet devices to 45% of all traffic, and 4.2 million views of RFUtv videos on YouTube.com.

Good news for surfers, she may actually surf, too. I did a tiny bit of digging and found this little nugget she gave as an answer in an interview she did with the Sports Business Daily Journal way back in 2011 after being named to the “Forty Under Forty” list of star sports execs:

BEST STRESS RELEASE: Surfing, even though I’m terrible!

So she’s been surfing for at least six years! One of us!