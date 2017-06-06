South African Superstorm On The Way

You’d be forgiven for thinking things look idyllic down on the southern tip of Africa recently. The deepwater reefs like Sunset and Dungeons have been firing on all cylinders with ample swell and unseasonably calm winds, while the stretch of coastline to the east and west of Cape Town has been basking in sunshine and waves. The truth is, the region is in the grips of a catastrophic drought due to the lack of significant cold fronts that usually bring winter rainfall to the area. That’s all about to change.

“We’ve been saying winter is coming for so long now, the words have rearranged themselves into a question,” says Steve “Spike” Pike, local forecasting guru and founder of www.wavescape.co.za. “But the behemoth about to hit us looks set to rival the mega storms of 1984 and 2001 in Cape Town, with a real chance of severe storm tides and 60-foot swells.”

According to Spike, the dark purple band that’s due to hit Cape Town on Wednesday, June 7th, originally formed off southern Brazil this past Friday. Models have it peaking off Cape Point on Wednesday evening at 11.7 meters at 17 seconds.

“The initial cyclogenesis saw it deepen to 985 mb as it barreled across the Atlantic toward Cape Town,” explains Spike. “The storm maintained this pressure and has not downgraded like other storms we’ve had in this drought cycle, which have been pushed south by a stronger-than-forecasted South Atlantic High. The long period swell from the storm’s deep ocean peak will have been traveling for six days when it makes landfall, but with a whole lot of mess riding over it. The wind pumps all day Wednesday, with gusts approaching hurricane-force”

This has ruled out any chance of the go-to big wave spots like Sunset and Dungeons even being remotely rideable. Most surfers have their eyes further up the coast towards J-Bay in the east, and even further up west.

“I’ve had about a hundred guys from around the world call me, asking what Skeleton Bay is going to be like,” laughs photographer Alan van Gysen. “This is about as big a swell as I’ve ever seen forecast here, but I’m not sure about the direction. It’s forecasted to be very west when it hits Cape Town, but seems to go much more southerly up towards Namibia. Skeleton needs more west to wrap in. But the swell is so big and it’s got a solid period, so I’m sure there are going to be some waves getting in. The problem is that the more the swell has to bend to get in, the heavier and thicker it seems to get. The wind also looks like it will be pumping the morning the swell arrives. Couple that with the fact that it’s going to be spring low tide, and it could be pretty dangerous if the swell does get in.”

The coconut wireless has been going into overdrive with who’s jetting in to tackle the mutant sand drainers, with everyone from Cory Lopez to Koa Smith apparently boarding planes and heading for the desert as you read this. Across the continent in J-Bay, the forecast looks equally daunting.

“I’ve been following the swell on Stormsurf and this one goes off the charts,” says lifelong local, Eric Stedman. Stedman is the WSL’s go-to advisor when it comes to running the J-Bay Open event and has spent his life tracking swells around the region. He is currently helping make the difficult call for when to hold the JBU Supertrial, a one-day specialty contest with the winner claiming a wildcard slot into the J-Bay Open. The window period ends on Saturday, June 10th.

“This storm is super-intense, and it’s growing as it approaches,” he says. “The swell direction on Thursday is very west, which usually doesn’t get in, but this will get in purely on size. It’s going to be huge. Supers will have waves, but it’s also going to be super wild. Logistically, it’s going to be very challenging to hold an event with the weather that’s coming our way. I think the more protected points that need a really big swell to wrap in are going to be the go-to, especially as the direction swings around quickly to a more southerly angle on Friday.”

Along with an abundance of swell and weather, the system is predicted to bring much needed rain to the Western Cape. The region is in the grips of a severe drought, the worst on record in 100 years, according to meteorologists. Dam levels are currently running below 13%, with current estimates predicting Cape Town’s water supply will run out in another two months at current levels.

“It should really make a difference to dam levels, but there will also be widespread flooding,” warns Spike of the predicted rainfall. “There are other worrying factors, apart from the damage potential from the gale-force winds and rain. The incoming tide, which is almost at spring tide, will coincide with the peaking stormsea as it strikes the shoreline. The combined effects of this ‘storm tide’ could exceed 10 feet or more. We may have sea water pushed well past the normal shoreline.”

Spike believes the strange weather patterns in the Cape, broken by hyper-intense storms like this, are evidence of global warming. This is corroborated by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, who claim there are signs that the South Atlantic high-pressure system is strengthening and causing the drought.

The high pressure usually pushes the storms further south, but in this case, says Spike, high-pressure cells all around the storm are keeping it fed and bloated. “There’s one piece of High sinking into a bizarre band 1,700 nautical miles long and extending 65 degrees south, not far from the Antarctic ice shelf,” he says. “This storm tracks right over the top of that southern High, and because of this, the charts are holding steady. Other areas of high pressure to the north, west, and east have served to lock the storm into its track. We’re in for a helluva ride.”

[Featured Image: Photo by van Gysen]