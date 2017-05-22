Sunday marked one of the highest number of concentrated shark sightings in San Clemente this year, as 25 sharks were seen via helicopter swimming between Cotton’s Point and Capistrano Beach, prompting lifeguards to shut down S.C. city beaches through Monday morning, according to the OC Register.

A single sighting around 10:30 AM on Sunday, May 21, in which a single eight- to nine-foot shark was seen at the end of San Clementer Pier, caused a four-hour closure of the city’s beaches. Another sighting was reported to the S.C. lifeguard department around 1:00 PM.

Beaches were re-categorized as a warning later in the afternoon after the second shark’s length was estimated at less than 8 feet. Then, shortly before 4:00 PM, an Orange County Sheriff’s Department Helicopter spotted around 25 total sharks from the air, including 12 sharks grouped together less than 100 yards off North Beach. Marine Safety Officers retracted the warning after the report and closed down city beaches until the situation could be reassessed on Monday morning.

“If there’s one in the eight (foot) plus range, we usually close beaches for at least four hours, but this closure we’re going to keep it for the remainder of the day,” S.C. marine safety officer Nick Giugni told The Register. “We can’t confirm it’s going to be reopened, but we will reevaluate and make the safest call.”

The sightings on Sunday continue increased vigilance around San Clemente beaches after a surge of encounters this spring. The closures come less than a month after victim Leanne Ericson was bitten by a shark near San Onofre and hospitalized. According to the victim’s mother, Ericson is breathing on her own again and is able to speak with her family.

[Above Photo: Jeff Antenore, OC Register]