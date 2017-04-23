From oddball van dwellers to crusty backyard board builders, surf culture has never had a shortage of characters ripe for parody. Strangely enough, amiable Brits Rob Lockyear and Jeremy Joyce might be the only two filmmakers to really put surfing’s comedic fodder to use in recent years. Their mockumentary Freezing, about a pair of surfers who go looking for a mythical Icelandic wave spotted in the background of an old photograph, poked fun at overly-earnest travel documentaries that fetishize cold-water surfing, and ended up being the funniest surf film of all time. Luckily for us, Lockyear and Joyce are at it again, and have recently launched a Kickstarter to raise money for their new film, ‘The Outrider’ [You can donate to the campaign by clicking here]. Below, Lockyear discusses the new flick, and where the duo finds their inspiration for surfy comedy.

Was there a light bulb moment when you thought, ‘Surf culture can be kind of ridiculous sometimes. We should probably make fun of that’?

I think it probably started more so with us making fun of ourselves. Jeremy and I are surfers, and have done a lot of surf trips where we spend the majority of the time laughing at each other, cringing in situations where we’ve completely failed socially. We’ll look at a film from Chris Burkard and imagine if we went along with that group of people. We will be drinking beers and start saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if…’ and come up with random ideas that just make us laugh our heads off. The hardest part is turning that into a script, because you can think of a lot of funny moments, but that’s not a film. We have to turn that into a narrative and make it meaningful.

You guys must have a lot of fun making these. Do you ever come apart at the seams during takes?

Man, we’ve ruined so many good takes. Then we might be able to keep it together for the next one, but the shot will be out of focus. Things like that happen all the time. Sometimes I have to leave the room because it’s too hard to not laugh. Someone else has to hold a boom mic or something because I just can’t stop laughing. It was really tough with Freezing, because we would do 20 takes, trying to get the best bit, but we were outdoors in Iceland, so at some point you start turning blue. That was bit of a challenge.

What can you tell us about the new project you guys are doing the Kickstarter for?

We wanted to do a something on the same level as something like Portlandia or The Office, and we got eight characters outlined with backstories, with the end goal of creating a whole universe of surfing comedy. We thought the best thing to do is to make one episode or one film at that higher level, and see how we go and try to make more episodes. The Outrider is the first film of what we hoped would be this bigger series called Inside The Ride. We didn’t want to stretch ourselves too thin and sacrifice the quality of the thing, so we’re just going to focus on the first film right now, and up the production factor in terms of equipment and bring in some really skilled people. We’ve got some amazing actors lined up. So this is going to be our biggest project so far.

Can you tell me a bit about the story?

So it’s about a guy in the single-fin era. He’s a British ex-pat who has been living on the North Shore of Hawaii since the ‘60s. He’s British because our actor, Danny Webb, is British, so that’s just the way it is [Laughs.] Anyway, right at the pinnacle of his career, a bit after the Shortboard Revolution but pre-Thruster, he invented this radical single-fin surfboard that changed the game. A lot of the inspiration comes from Cheyne Horan and Geoff McCoy. I just love reading about hair-brained, shaping innovation from that era. But our main character is in the limelight for a really short period, then there’s a shift in board design and he’s totally forgotten, and probably worse—he’s kind of pushed into the corner. Over the years, he has kind of gotten in line with everybody else and followed the current trends. Shaping turned into a job for him, he’s got some local riders, he’s doing okay, but the passion has definitely died. Years later, a young California surfer picks up one of the last of those single-fin boards, called The Outrider, and starts shredding on it in a very Alex Knost style. This guy is a freesurfer who doesn’t have to worry about money, and there’s this big clash between them both. The shaper isn’t having fun, where the Alex-type character is seemingly having fun in everything he does and life’s so easy for him. He wants the shaper to make him the 40th anniversary Outrider board, and it’s all about the journey of remaking this board, and, ultimately, the shaper falling in love with surfing again. I know that sounds overly sentimental, but hopefully it will be funny [Laughs.]

I know you’ve got some pretty interesting rewards for people who support the Kickstarter as well. What are you guys giving out?

So we’re giving away the Wave Fucker, which is the infamous surfboard from “The Shaper”. It’s a sick single-fin, swallow tail with the mid-point up the front of the board. It’s the only Wave Fucker in existence, so that’s kind of cool. There are some T-shirts that were made by this amazing illustrator who’s done a movie poster of the whole cast. We’ll be giving away those posters as well. And then there’s a one liner, which means you can write any line you want and we have to somehow get it into the film. I don’t know how that’s going to go down.

Something tells me you guys are going to regret putting that on the table.

Yeah, Jeremy’s brother Pat is my flatmate and his girlfriend thinks it’s a bargain. She wants to pledge so we have to say “Pat Joyce is a complete twat” in the film. I don’t know how we’ll make it work [laughs.] But yeah, we’ll just have fun with it.