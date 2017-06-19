SURFER 30 Days of Giveaways, Day 5: Smith

Stay shaded this summer with a stylish prize package from Smith. Take this giveaway, and you’ll win two of their finest sunglasses, designed with precise fit and modern flair in mind. Enter now — your 24 hours to enter is ticking.

The SURFER 30 Days of Giveaways Presented by Surfboards.com will be going on right here at SURFER.com until July 14th. Check back at 12:00 PM EST tomorrow for your chance at the next batch of free gear!

About Surfboards.com:

For over a decade Surfboards.com has been the obvious choice when shopping for surf equipment and apparel. We stock a curated selection, offer free shipping on everything, and have surfers on staff to answer your most pressing questions. E komo mai.