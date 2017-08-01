It takes someone with a lot of character to admit they’ve made a mistake. And even more character to then turn that mistake into a lesson. But being honest has never been a struggle for Kauaian CT-er Tatiana Weston-Webb.

For the past two and half year that Weston-Webb has been on Tour, she’s been known to be both realistic and optimistic, somehow able to balance those two seemingly disparate temperaments in many a post-heat interview. When I called Weston-Webb yesterday morning to talk about her recent result in the Super Girl Pro, being the defending champion of the U.S. Open, and how her year is panning out overall, she, in typical fashion, didn’t hesitate to spit the truth. And more than that, she wasn’t afraid to admit that she’s still learning from her mistakes as a competitive surfer.

Let’s start with how you did this weekend in Oceanside at the Super Girl Pro. It looked like the waves didn’t materialize like everyone thought they were going to.

Yeah, everyone thought the waves were going to be really good, but they were actually pretty horrible [laughs]. But it was still fun. The event went pretty well for me. Surfing in those kinds of waves is a great practice for Huntington. The Super Girl Pro is at a pier as well and the waves are so similar.

Sometimes the US Open seems to get a lot of flack for being one of the least exciting stops on tour–do you guys, as competitors, see it that way?

For me, not necessarily. I don’t really mind it, especially because the U.S. Open has been such a staple in competitive surfing for so long. Just as long as the waves aren’t flat. If there is something to surf, I’ll be stoked. But I do feel like they [the WSL] could get a better venue for our surfing because we’re definitely qualified to surf better, bigger waves.

It’d be rad if they added J-Bay to the Women’s ‘CT schedule and then made the U.S. Open a ‘QS event like they do for the guys.

Yeah, that’s the thought process. I don’t know about J-Bay, exactly, because there are so many rights on Tour. I would almost rather surf at the U.S. Open than J-Bay. I think they [the WSL} need to realize that they need to equal out the Tour. I’m one of two goofy-footers on Tour so. I guess I’m known for being opinionated, but I just don’t think it’s fair how they have 5 rights but only one left. I think if there were more lefts on tour all the results would be different.

Which lefts would you want on the schedule, in an ideal world?

Maybe Uluwatu. There are also so many good lefts in Peru and Costa Rica. We could even go somewhere like Pipeline, something more accessible. They’ve been saying they’ve been trying to get an event there forever, but I think obtaining permits is really hard.

You won last year’s U.S. Open, which was your first ‘CT victory. What do you think that win did for your confidence?

At that time, I was in a really rough place because I had lost early in Fiji and I had lost in the first round of last year’s Super Girl Pro and had super low confidence. Then during the U.S. Open, I just brought it back to the basics. I just kept telling myself, ‘Ok you’re just going to do whatever you can to make heats. Don’t think ahead and overthink everything.’ Then I started surfing smart and like a competitor should surf. After I won that, the thought process I thought it took to win an event became so simple and I learned that it’s not the hardest thing in the world. It’s just a matter of your controlling your thoughts and being confident.

Do you think you surf better that way?

I definitely surf better when I don’t have any expectations.

Did you think your first win would be at Huntington Beach?

Not really. I thought it would be somewhere like Fiji or Honolua Bay. But then again those events are the hardest to win. The U.S. Open is overlooked sometimes because it doesn’t have best of waves. But I think the underdogs like to really bring it on at places where there aren’t a lot of expectations. Last year I just reminded myself to be super frothed and stoked, even on the waves. That changed my whole mindset and that’s when I felt in sync with my heats.

Is it hard to focus on your surfing at an event with thousands of people lining the beach and events happening every night?

Yeah, but last year I feel like I mastered how to focus on myself in the middle of a crowd, picturing myself in a bubble amidst all that. I think that helped a lot because I didn’t feel like I had that ability before. Now I feel really confident in big crowds because I can be in my own bubble. It feels like everything around me is moving really fast and I’m moving really slow.

On a scale from 1 to 10, how do you think this year is going for you overall?

I’d say a 5. Maybe a 2 before Fiji [laughs].

Why do you say that?

This year hasn’t been easy. At the beginning of the year, I was making a lot of rookie mistakes. I was basically thinking about the result at the end of the road before even focusing on my heat.

You were putting the cart before the horse?

Yeah, I had a goal in mind that was unrealistic without even making heats. I was thinking about winning a world title. I would tell myself, ‘Okay if I win the first event, there’s such a good chance I can get the title.’ Or ‘If I win the second event there’s still a good chance I can get the title.’ It was tough because I put expectations on myself from the beginning when I shouldn’t have even been thinking about that yet. Now I’m taking it heat by heat and wave by wave. I’m really humbled by my experiences at the beginning of the year and taking nothing away from that because it strives me to be a better person and to try harder. Getting second in Fiji really got my confidence back up again and I feel back to where I should be, mentally. I feel like now I’m ready to be a smart competitor and be aggressive.

It must be hard to balance goals that you want in the end of the year with just focusing on the heat in front of you.

Definitely. When you’re so focused on a goal, you forget about the process. Most people do that. When you ask a little kid what they want to be, they don’t think about all the years they have to go to school to be that thing. It’s the same type of process for us—you don’t just say I want to go to the moon without taking the proper steps to get there. That’s what I think I did wrong.