The threatened wildcat strike by the powerful Surf Media Union – sparked by the surf press being locked out of Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch event last month by the WSL – was pulled at the last minute today, just before the WSL's French tour event in Hossegor was due to start.

Figuring I had the night off, I was in a bowling alley in downtown Ventura when I got the news. The bowling alley had a resident reggae band on Thursday nights who were busy soundchecking as I bowled a pretty solid 270 game, thanks in no small part to the performance enhancer I'd been given by the bass player in the car park earlier in the night. I was staring at a poster on the wall advertising an upcoming midget wrestling night when my phone pinged. It was an email from the WSL.

"We cordially invite you to be our guest at the Surf Ranch…" I read it again to ensure I wasn't losing it. Christ on a bike, it was the golden ticket!

I soon got messages from other surf writers, all around the world, all equally astounded, all of them with the same invite. Had the WSL caved to the threat of strike action? Were they ushering in a new era of cooperation? Or was there something more Machiavellian to it? The guys messaging me with news of their invites arriving had all, to a man, been in some way critical of the wave pool. Were all the critics now being gathered together in one place as a gesture of détente? Or were we being herded together to be ritually shamed in some way? We'll find out in three weeks, but for now there was a surf contest to cover and not a minute to lose.

It was 11:00pm by the time I got back from the bowling alley, however, and I needed to sleep. I watched about five minutes of the first heat in bed before I was Adriano De Snoozing.

I had terrible dreams. I'd watched Alien Covenant on the flight over and the Alien creature chased me through my dreams all last night, although with the broadcast still running on my computer next to me it spoke with the voice of Joe Turpel. As it ripped my comrades limb from limb, the creature talked of buttery sections, stabbing daggers, and it kept asking Pottz about back in the day. It was horrific in the nicest possible way.

While I'd been chased through deep space in my sleep by the Turpel creature, over in France they'd run Round One of the contest in some pretty fine French surf. Or at least it looked fine as it rolled in from the Bay of Biscay, but on closer inspection, as the waves broke, they'd either wobble or fatten or close out. It looked way better than it surfed, but there were still moments and they came largely from the guys dreaming not of Joe Turpel, but of a World Title.

In a move that in many ways restored my faith in professional surfing, the usually mild-mannered John Florence made a quip at the event press conference about Jordy Smith's shaved legs. Jordy jumped in immediately to explain that his smooth calves had nothing to do with a meticulous manscaping regime but were actually the result of his knees and ankles being taped up so often with injury. Florence meanwhile has grown a heavy metal beard and currently resembles James Hetfield circa …And Justice For All. He looked badass, and with three events left in the season the reigning world champ is making a statement.

With one turn today, John John announced he's making a play for another title. Driving from deep behind the section he opened up into a swooping, open-shouldered gouge. Two years ago, that turn would have been flatter, with all the power channeled into the final third of the arc, but today, we saw the full evolution of that turn. It was graceful yet wholly visceral, and echoed his surfing at Margaret River earlier in the year, a win that had us all giving him the World Title then and there. But if John can keep that turn and keep the beard, he's going to be hard to stop. Jordy might have the ratings lead, but John has Pipe.

To his credit, Jordy also looked good today, even though he cruised in third gear. With plenty of swell on its way from the North Atlantic, it's hard to tell whether it will favor John or Jordy more. Maybe you could classify it this way: if it's big and clean, you might lean Jordy's way, but if it's big and unruly, you'd put the house on John. Either way, it'll be an instructive week.

For some of the other title guys, however, it was curtains.

Phil Toledo paddled out with bad ribs and certainly wasn't doing any laughing, losing to Miguel Pupo and finding himself now almost certainly out of the frame. The one that was harder to fathom was Julian Wilson losing to the wildcard, Marc Lacomare. Pretty much all of Julian's losses are hard to fathom…especially for Julian himself. As is usually the case, he dominated the freesurfing sessions before the event, and then when you see that first wave in his heat and watch him drive assuredly off the bottom, you can't imagine any scenario where he loses, until half an hour later, he somehow has. Against the Frenchman today, he fell on two waves, but the loss felt more tactical than anything, the local's winning waves both long lefts that Julian had ignored in favor of shorter rights.

As World Title guys crashed and backmarkers began contemplating another lap around on the qualifying series, there was one comic interlude amongst all the board-punching. As Jadson Andre prepared for his heat, the roving cam followed him into the surfers' area and Pottz, trying to keep the commentary enthusiasm levels up late in the day, yelled out, "Jaddy baby!" The thing was the roving cam picked up the audio from a nearby TV, which created a loop of Pottz yelling "Jaddy baby!" that ran for 20 seconds. I was waiting for someone to drop a beat over it and make it the Euro-doof hit of the summer.