In a scenario online commenters have dreamed about for years, the judges’ boat almost sank two nights ago.

It wasn’t exactly like the dream – they weren’t miles out to sea in a rowboat in a category five cyclone – but they had some moments. Their longboat was tied to the tower while the judges clambered aboard, only for the engine to stall, the boat to turn side-on to the swell, and the whole thing fill to the gunwales. In three feet of water, it was more comic than tragic as they argued amongst themselves who was going overboard first while their gear floated away into the lagoon. It was the most drama they’d had all day, the panel celebrating their 43rd day without some major online-fuelled judging controversy, a modern-day record. Fiji wouldn’t be a bad place to have another controversy, I suppose, as storming the tower here would take some real commitment, a boat, and a plan.

Adriano de Souza has been staying here on Namotu with the Australian crew for a couple of years now.

The situation would have been unthinkable five years ago when he played the role of arch-nemesis to most everyone on Tour, but hanging out with him on an island the size of a football field, you begin to understand how he became, as they say, the best surfer on the planet. Yesterday, he surfed early. He surfed at lunch. He surfed late. He watched heats in the bar all day, and when he wasn’t he was watching heats in his room while he waxed surfboards. He picked every heat apart – who was doing what, why they should have done that. He was on the money with every single judging score. He’s here with his wife, Patricia. The romance for now has been limited to watching heats together, but while he can get a little, err, obsessive with his surfing, he’s good value to spend time with. Watching heats the other day, they threw to an ad break and the commercial for his WSL jersey came on, the one that finishes with the line, “No, I’m Adriano de Souza.” He turned around and everyone at the bar was looking at him, shooting him the look, nodding eagerly, waiting for the line to be delivered in real time…and he didn’t let us down.

Yesterday was forecasted to be bigger with rain all day, but instead, it was smaller and sunny. “Just go to wakeupandcheckit.com,” grizzled Mick Fanning, who was waiting all day in the bar on the Namotu to surf the last heat of the day, moving between every lounge, only for them to call his heat off. Despite his skepticism on the forecast, he’s been flicking between animated swell charts and watched one big, old purple blob squeeze its fat ass between Australia and New Zealand and make landfall in Fiji on June 13th. “Looks like I’m getting barreled for my birthday, hey, lads!”

The fish have been off the bite this week. Rare for here.

Most years, the heats interrupt the fishing, but resident fisho Benny Wilson cut a lonely figure out in The Duck yesterday morning, deep-dropping, down-rigging, bottom-bashing, trolling and live-baiting, all without a sniff. The closest anyone has come to boating a fish was Bede Durbidge, who was spearing along the drop-off behind Cloudbreak four days ago when he looked up and was staring eyeball to eyeball with a huge sailfish. So mesmerized was he by the creature, its metallic flanks and sentient stare, that his trigger finger froze, and just as well. If he’d shot the fish, he’d currently be somewhere off Samoa being towed behind it.

Bino Lopes, meanwhile — well, we know where he is. We’re just waiting for the tide to go out so we can go and retrieve him. His floater onto dry reef yesterday morning signaled there would be some desperate men in the water yesterday, desperate if for no other reason than they’d already paid a full week’s accommodation upfront and – when you add in a losing night bar tab – needed to make a few rounds here to just break even.

Two rookie heats, back-to-back yesterday morning, delivered starkly contrasting fates.

Five events into the season, and neither Leo Fioravanti nor Ethan Ewing – the two Tour rookies with the most hype – had won a heat yet, and both are in the seeding death spiral that sees them drawn against higher and higher seeds. Yesterday morning, Leo had Ace Buchan. He broke the duck and celebrated like he’d just won Olympic gold for Italy. Ethan, meanwhile, drew Kelly, at Cloudbreak, in his own event, in pumping surf. The quiet Straddie kid kinda looked beaten from the start, and even Kelly – who over a 30-year career of walking on the bones of his opponents hasn’t exactly earned a reputation for taking on their pain – clearly felt for the kid.

The big shakes, though, happened late yesterday afternoon when the third round paddled out.

Rob Wright – Owen’s dad – has been doing some plumbing work on the house next door back home in Byron, and on a daily basis he’d be filling me in on how Owen’s preparation for Fiji was going. Owen’s been surfing the left at Sharpes to tune his forehand…and paddling from sharks to keep himself in shape. Owen won Snapper without physically being all there, but here in Fiji, he’s looked strong. He’s imposed himself on the lineup with echoes of 2015, but yesterday was taken out by Ian Gouveia. The Brazilian kid had quite a day. He jagged the wave of the morning in the freesurf, beat Kanoa Igarashi, then got piped all afternoon to beat Owen and make the last 12.

Wilko and Wilson both had heats yesterday afternoon that marked them for the Finals, but the heat of the day was the last one. After a disappointing year, most punters had Gabby down for a result here in Fiji. His learning curve out here has been steep. He’s a 20-year veteran after five years. But the return of Italo Ferreira was a gnarly draw for Round Three. With the reef running long yesterday afternoon, Italo’s fast-twitch surfing was made for it, and he led into the dying seconds. Did Gabe get the score he needed on the siren? Sitting around the bar on Namotu, we had three Yes’s: Bede, Wilko, and Luke Egan, who was paying tribute to old mate Occy sitting there with a bag of chips and a beer, Occy’s Fijian ritual.

I thought, no. They’d been scoring long, racetrack tubes all afternoon. Gabe’s kick-stall tube was a little too manufactured, and he didn’t finish big.

The only guys who count agreed with me, the judges giving the heat to Italo, and they’re currently loading the boat in double-time before a silhouetted figure marches purposely across the reef to the tower, crunching coral under his feet.

[Featured Image: Gabriel Medina, Photo by Joli]