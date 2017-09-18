You’ve likely heard by this point that the fireworks are about to fly at Kelly’s Surf Ranch on Tuesday, September 19th. If the tunes of all the little songbirds are correct, a hand-picked crop of ‘CTers will light up Lemoore tomorrow for a specialty event, complete with a much-improved right and the brand-new left, offering significantly more variation than what we’ve seen in Kelly’s other edits.

Today, we learned from a source with direct ties to the event that an all-day practice session unfolded today, on Monday, September 18th, giving invitees a chance to get their bearings before putting on the real show tomorrow. The aforementioned details include how the field—divided into pairs, with the exception of a trio in mid-afternoon—exchanged wave time, and which surfers are in the 93245 zip code at the moment.

Here are the details according to our source:

[From a Memo] Please Note: Each surfer will catch eight waves, in four sets of (1) right + (1) left together, alternating with the other surfer during their time slot (Surfer 1 catches a right / left, then Surfer 2 catches a right / left, then Surfer 1 catches a right / left, etc.) Surfers may sit on the ski and step off onto any wave the other surfer falls off on.

8:30 AM – 9:34 AM: Adriano de Souza + Carissa Moore

9:34 AM – 10:38 AM: Johanne Defay + Pauline Ado

10:38 AM – 11:42 AM: Silvana Lima + Filipe Toledo

11:42 AM – 12:46 PM: Ace Buchan + Matt Wilkinson

12:46PM – 2:22 PM: Sage Erickson + Courtney Conlogue + Kanoa Igarashi

2:22 PM – 3:26 PM: Gabriel Medina + Jordy Smith

3:26 PM – 4:30 PM: Steph Gilmore + Tyler Wright

4:30 PM – 5:34 PM: Mick Fanning + John Florence

While we’d all love to watch the event, it unfortunately won’t be live-streamed tomorrow, and we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed that Slater and the WSL drop the inevitable internet-breaking edits in short order.