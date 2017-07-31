The Puerto Challenge is On

Some of the world’s hardest-charging surfers are currently in the water at Mainland Mexico’s most infamous beach break, Playa Zicatela in Puerto Escondido. Conditions are looking good with offshore winds and waves in the 20 foot range, offering up plenty of sizeable barrels and explosive closeouts.

“We are seeing great conditions out there right now to set us up for an exciting day of competition,” said WSL Big Wave Tour Commissioner Mike Parsons in a press release. “The winds are offshore and there is solid size that is expected to build throughout the day. Best of luck to all of our competitors.”

The stacked field of competitors includes Billy Kemper, Grant “Twiggy” Baker, Rusty Long, Makua Rothman, and Jamie Mitchell, who is returning to Zicatela just a few weeks after a horrific wipeout that saw him sidelined with a broken sternum. Click here to watch the dramatic beach break action, live now.

[Above: Jamie Mitchell in Puerto. Photo by Villela]