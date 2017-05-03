It’s that time again. This weekend, May 6th and 7th, thousands of surfcraft obsessives will make their way down to The Boardroom International Surfboard Show, where the latest innovations in foam and fiberglass will be on display for the surfing public. In addition to more beautiful surfboards than you can shake a planer at, The Boardroom will also feature The SURFER Talks, which are a series of panel discussions featuring iconic shapers, surfers, and industry insiders. See below for the complete schedule for this year’s SURFER Talks.

SATURDAY MAY 6th

11:00am: Surfing’s Olympic Berth

For decades, people have debated whether or not surfing deserved a place in the Olympic Games. Now that surfing has officially been added to the roster for the 2020 games in Tokyo, we’ll get a chance to see just how well surfing fits into the Olympic mold, and what it’s inclusion means for surf culture moving forward. Panelists will include NBC Olympic broadcaster Todd Richards, World Champion Peter Townend, and event commentator Chris Cote.

12:00pm: Shaping for World Champions

Behind every world champion is a foam-caked planing wizard capable of creating the kind of boards that perform at the highest possible levels. In this panel, world-class shaping talents Al Merrick, Daniel Thomson, Jon Pyzel, and Johnny Cabianca discuss working with world-class surfing talents John Florence, Gabriel Medina, and Kelly Slater.

1:00pm: The Consummate Craftsman: An interview with Al Merrick

There are few people in the surf world as synonymous with high-performance surfboards as Al Merrick, founder of Channel Islands Surfboards. The surfers that have excelled with Merricks underfoot could make up surfing’s Mount Rushmore, complete with Kelly Slater, Tom Curren, Shaun Tomson, Dane Reynolds, Jordy Smith, and countless others. We’ll talk to Merrick about what it takes to build some of the most coveted surfboards of the modern era.

SUNDAY MAY 7th

11:00am: The Enduring Impact of Al Merrick

Some of the most iconic riders of Merrick’s surfboards will come together to discuss his contribution to the craft of surfboard design, and some of the models that enabled them to push themselves to new heights in their surfing performance.

12:00pm Big-Wave Boards and the New Limits of Paddling

The past few years of big-wave surfing have largely destroyed all preconceived limits of what can be paddled into. A panel including Jon Pyzel, Greg Long, and Nic Vaughan will discuss modern big-wave equipment, and what the most determined surfers will be capable of in the future.

1:00pm: The Channel-Bottom Revival

Surfboard trends come and go, but functional design ideas always make a comeback. After years of neglect, channel-bottom designs have seen a resurgence recently, as surfers and board builders seek out new feelings and ways to enhance control on the open face.

[Top photo: 2017 Boardroom honoree, Al Merrick. Photo: Sherman]