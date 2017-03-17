Three Under Three: Quik Pro Gold Coast, Day Two

Here are the three headlines that mattered most on Day Two of the Quik Pro Gold Coast and Day Three of the Roxy Pro Gold Coast, in under three minutes.

1. JORDY ADVANCES AFTER GOING TO THE WIRE WITH ZEKE

It was difficult to pick a heat of the day in classic Snapper conditions among the elite draws throughout Round Three: Matt Wilkinson vs. Jeremy Flores; Italo Ferreira vs. Caio Ibelli; John John vs. Mikey Wright. But the theatrics went right to the evening’s last faceoff, as Jordy Smith and Zeke Lau, two of the strongest surfers on Tour, fought to the final minutes. Overcoming a perfect-10 ride by Zeke Lau at the midway mark, where the rookie took off from behind the rocks and drove into a reeling barrel, Jordy Smith slipped into his own tube on the heat’s final wave and earned an 8.80 score to beat Lau by three-tenths of a point.

“Zeke is such an incredible competitor,” said Smith in his post-heat interview to Kaipo Guerrero. “To be honest, that’s exactly why we do this tour, for moments like that. where you’re in the arena going neck for neck, wave for wave. That does it for me, it’s the pinnacle. it’s unfortunate that Zeke lost, but I guarantee you that in any other heat today he would have won, especially with the surfing he’s doing at the moment. I can’t wait to see what he’s got.”

“I absolutely want to gain momentum from now on,” Smith continued. “I’ve been struggling a little bit with the conditions and my equipment, but that turned around. I really hope that the swell hangs around so I can get on the tail and start swiveling.”

2. ITALO’S BACKSIDE 540

His recent “Tropical Warm” showed just how little room Italo Ferreira needs to boost for unreal hang time, and the Brazilian screwfoot only needed one pump on a punchy set at the 9:30 mark to soar for a BS-540, connecting the landing on a difficult section of the whitewater for a 10-point maneuver. “Italo Ferreira,” said Martin Potter after multiple replays on the webcast, “You are an absolute freak.”

3. HIGH SCORES AND TITLE-CALIBER MATCH-UPS FOR THE WOMEN

Coco Ho said that the conditions at Snapper yesterday – clean and at an arrow’s path from behind the rocks all the way down the point – were the best that she’s seen in her career at the event, and opponents Johanne Defay and Tatiana Weston-Webb could easily agree, as each of the three surfers scored no lower than a 15-point total in their heat to kick off Round Three. Tyler Wright is back to final-round form after winning against Lakey Peterson and Nikki van Dijk and jumping to a Quarterfinal bye; Sunshine Coaster Keely Andrew surfed straight into the Quarters after a composed win against Sally Fitzgibbons and Courtney Conlogue; and Steph Gilmore and Carissa Moore chopped up Snapper in every way possible, Steph styling into barrels and even throwing a soul arch along the way, and Carissa slamming the tail and tagging the lip with force. On the heat’s last wave, Carissa recovered from a bobbled takeoff and found the double-up for an 8.53 carve-barrel-layback combo, getting the edge over Gilmore by just over a tenth of a point.

To watch the event, head to the World Surf League website.

[Photos: Chachi]