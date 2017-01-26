Todd Chesser: The Man Behind The Volcom Pipe Pro Award

If you’re old enough to remember the frustrated impatience of sitting idly by while your VCR rewound videotapes like Momentum, then you almost certainly remember Todd Chesser, a prince of the North Shore in the early 90s. Chesser was born in Florida, but raised in Hawaii by his mother Jeannie—herself an amateur surf champ in her heyday. Though he had the chops for competitive surf stardom, he didn’t have the desire, casting off instead to make a career as a lifestyle pro, while often slinking away to challenge the North Shore’s most mysto outer reefs.

Chesser hung with the Momentum crew, and stood out with his cackling laugh, his lanky, upright stance, and his near-impossible rail turns. All but fearless in North Shore surf, he was a standout at Pipe, a legend at Backdoor, and an explorer of whatever the hell was going on with all that whitecapping thunder on the horizon.

He died chasing that thunder. Caught inside by a massive set at Alligator’s. It was 1997, Chesser was 28 years old, and he was engaged to be married.

Somebody will earn the Todd Chesser Hard Charger award in the coming weeks at the Volcom Pipe Pro. If they win that award by pulling into the nutso-est of backdoor double-ups, their laughter echoing from the crystalline walls, Chesser will be proud.