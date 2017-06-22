Earlier this week, smooth twin-fin aficionado Torren Martyn released an edit called Ocean Motion (if you haven’t had the chance to watch it, scroll down and click play). In the 10-minute clip, the Byron native is seen putting his alternative craft to the test at the rifling point at Lagundri Bay. Although Martyn is used to this type of thing (i.e. taking a boardbag full of twin fins to tropical locations to chase and charge overhead drainers), he’s waited years to score picture-perfect Nias. He finally got the chance this May and has since crossed the trip off his bucket list. Just before he dropped the clip, we called Martyn for some background on the edit, the journey, and the swell.

Were you planning this trip for awhile?

It was a bit of strike mission. I was there a couple of years ago. At that time, my mate couldn’t get his passport in time, and we got there the evening of the biggest day of the swell and we sort of missed it. It’s always been one of those places I’ve wanted to go back and get proper, at a good size. It’s one of the best righthand tubes on this side of the world, in my opinion. Then in May, a swell popped up, and it seemed like a good option.

How easy is it for Australians to do a strike mission to Indo?

We have it pretty handed to us here in terms of accessibility to Indo’s world-class waves, but it’s also a large playing field when you’re talking about the whole of Indonesia. For us, Bali is an easy option and a 6-hour flight from here on the East Coast — the guys over on the West Coast can get there in about 2 hours, which is wild. The mission to Nias is much longer. It takes about 24 hours from here until you’re in the water.

How was the swell when you first got there?

We got there on a Sunday and we were expecting the swell on Wednesday, so we gave ourselves a few days. It looked like there was going to be a bump at the start of it. It was going to build over a couple of days, then come down and have another bump, so it looked like we were going to have another week of waves. It wasn’t just a two-day banger.

Did the swell play up to your expectations?

The swell built over the first few days. Then the big day was about 6 to 8-feet, and it grew throughout the day. A few people got hurt. Mikala Jones was there and he hit his head pretty badly on the reef. His face got all cut up. Another guy from Australia got a huge chunk out of his cheek taken out. I had a few good ones mid-morning. Everyone thought the afternoon was going to be clean up and be all-time, but the wind hung around and it was a bit wobbly. By the end of the day, there were 10-foot plus sets with the odd 12-footer. It was wild. A couple people went out and got flogged, so it wasn’t that appealing [Laughs].

Didn’t want to chance your luck?

Well, that afternoon [when it got really big], my mate who I went over with came up to me when I was chilling inside after lunch and goes, ‘What the f-ck are you doing? Get out there!’ I poked my head out and saw these ones pinching and crumbling at the end. He just runs out to the point in his boardies. So I figured if I saw him get a good one, then I’ll paddle out. By that time, it was 8- to 10-foot solid. He paddles out and one of the biggest sets of the day comes through. He paddled onto the second wave of the set, fully nose-dived and went over backwards. He got obliterated. So smoked. The next wave rolled him for 50 to 100 meters down the point and he didn’t come up for a long time. At that point, I thought I was sort of feeling like I’ve had a good run. The next day, I was like, ‘I blew it; I should’ve gone out.’

Compared to other heavier points you’ve surfed, how did Nias compare on this swell?

It’s quite a heavy wave. It doesn’t feel so substantial when you’re surfing it because there’s not a dry shelf at the end of it or anything like that. As it goes down the point and bends, it doesn’t get heavier, but it tends to hold you down for quite a while and pull you along. The last time I was there, a guy got a two-wave hold down, which I’ve heard is common. You can definitely get a good shaking up there.

What boards were you riding?

For a good chunk of it, I was riding a little 5’4″ twin fin. That’s my baby blue. I love it, it’s my favorite board. I can’t get off it.

Were you riding that on the big day, too?

No, I was riding a 6’0″ channel bottom twinny on the big day. It was a bit of a step-up that I actually had made nearly a year ago, but I never surfed it and it just lived at my mom’s in the garage. I took the 6’6″ that I took to Fiji, thinking it would supply paddle power, but I realized that it would be way too long in those sorts of waves. So I took the 6’0″ out and it couldn’t have gone on any better. It worked and felt really good.

At any point during the bigger day, did you wish you had packed a thruster?

No, not at all. I was so stoked on that board. I never doubted it was going to work — One of my first waves was really good, so from then on, I had a lot of faith in it. If I started off blowing one and got a flogging, I probably would’ve been a little rattled [Laughs].

[Photos by Saraifoger]