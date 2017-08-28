With the solar eclipse scheduled for August 21st, Americans across the country were making plans to greet the phenomenon along its 3,000-mile journey from Oregon to South Carolina – otherwise known as the path of totality.

Just as many Americans were beset by FOMO, North Florida logger Justin Quintal was adamant about witnessing the event – albeit in his own unique way. Together with photographer, and fellow Floridian, Conner Cornell, Quintal chased the sun and moon as the two celestial bodies met off the coast of South Carolina in Folly Beach. Like most epic surf photos, the results of the expedition were a combination of skill, forethought, a little providence.

We caught up with Quintal to talk about his mission to the path of totality.

How and when did you make the decision to go get a shot closer to the path of totality? Did you do some research? What factors were you considering?

Connor and I shot during the Fourth of July as fireworks were going off from the Jacksonville Beach pier. We really wanted to get a shot with multiple explosions while I would ideally be hanging ten on a wave. We used a flash and were able to get a couple cool shots, the best being a cross-step shot with a single explosion. The shots were a little grainy and noisy, but considering we did that on a whim and half drunk from partying all day for the 4th, it showed us that with a little creativity and go-for-it attitude, we could capture some cool wave-riding moments at night with the equipment we had available.

Chris Burkard came to Jacksonville shortly after that for the premiere of "Under an Arctic Sky," and he was pretty stoked on the fireworks shots. We were kind of just catching up and got to talking about when [Chris] shot the northern lights [for the film]. When we started talking about how the eclipse was coming up, I instantly knew what had to be done. I started looking into it the next day and saw the path of totality was going to be going through South Carolina, just a couple states away.

I talked to Conner about the idea, then I researched all the details on what time the eclipse would be happening, general info about the path of totality, what to expect relative to the exact path of totality, how long our window would be, eclipse blindness, weather conditions, and how dark it would actually get. Connor had a whole other list of things to research about shooting the eclipse. Since this situation is pretty unique, there was obviously no information pertaining exactly to getting a shot while surfing under the eclipse. The biggest hurdles from a photography standpoint was time and light. We had to have a strong enough handheld light source that was waterproof, and we wouldn't be able to use a flash for the shot, as we would need to get off more frames per second with such a short timeframe of totality.

At the time of day the eclipse was happening, the sun was going to be very high in the sky, almost directly above us, so there were only so many angles that would capture everything we wanted in the image. Everything we researched also advised using a solar filter when photographing the eclipse, so we were pretty worried we might fry Connor's camera (and main source of income). Everywhere was sold out of solar filters.

You got to Folly Beach and the conditions weren’t exactly what you hoped for, right? What adjustments did you make from your initial plans?

It was overcast with scattered thunderstorms in the area and the waves weren't ideal. There were also a lot of people at the beach for the eclipse, so finding a zone with a somewhat surf-able wave and no swimmers was a challenge. We considered trying to drive a little further north in order to find a pocket of better weather, but traffic was terrible, and where we were was the best bet for waves. We just crossed our fingers and hoped for the best. We found a good parking spot a couple hours before, posted up, and waited, checking the waves every so often.

Talk us through the session. What were the biggest challenges to getting a quality shot?

The tide had just started pushing back in and the waves were actually pretty fun. The vibe got super weird — things began to change and it started getting darker. It was some of the craziest, semi-unsettling, apocalyptic lighting I've ever seen. There was a dull shimmer to the waves, the wind lightened up, and everything started to get bizarrely still. The sun had been going in and out of visibility all day with each passing patch of clouds. Once it got close to the point of totality, everything rapidly got darker and darker. The most challenging part of the shoot was that we only had a 30 to 45 second window to nail the shot – that's how long the sun and moon would be aligned. Again, we had such a short amount of time, we couldn't use a flash because we needed to be able to take more frames per second. With a flash, we might only be able to get one or two shots off. We also knew I might only be able to catch one or two waves in that window. We needed to make them count. We duct-taped three handheld LED construction lights to a monopod for a total of 1500 Lumens – a little less light then a flash, but what we hoped was just enough.

Why no eclipse glasses? Did you get to see it yourself, or did you have to sacrifice for the mission?

[Laughs] I did a lot of research on "eclipse blindness." From everything I read, it sounded like as long as you used common sense and weren't just staring at the sun with your naked eye for an obnoxious amount of time, that you would be all right. Also, most people who are affected by eclipse blindness fully recover after three to six months. I was willing to roll the dice. Connor and I got some eclipse glasses in Charleston from someone who was selling them right by McKevlin's Surf Shop. When I tried them on, they were so dark that it was obvious it would be impossible to surf with them. So we watched up until about halfway though the eclipse on the beach with our glasses. Then I paddled out. Connor came out with his pair wedged between the lights on the monopod and would look through them periodically to check and see where [the eclipse] was. He'd holler and give me an update. I definitely looked at it a good amount without my glasses and was a little rattled my vision might get blurry. Once it hit totality, I was basically looking at the total eclipse as much as I could while paddling like a madman, catching as many waves as I was able to and trying not to look like an idiot.

Looks like you two will have another opportunity, as the U.S. is in the path of totality again in in the future. See you in New Hampshire in 2024?

Connor and I instantly started talking about things we could do to improve the shot, and just how cool the experience was in general. We are both pretty hyped on giving it another go in seven years up north. The ideal night-action shot would be to have the subject and photo sharp and clear, which is the hardest part of capturing a photo like this. I honestly can't wait for the next one. Now, what to do until then?